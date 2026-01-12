THIS IS WHY CHICAGO DOESN'T SLEEP ANYMORE: EXPERIENCE 868 UNVEILS DO NOT DISTURB

Chicago's most glamorous all-inclusive cocktail party is officially checking in.

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago nightlife has entered a new era. This winter, Experience 868 unveils Do Not Disturb, a bold, hotel-inspired event series transforming the world's most iconic destinations into immersive, high-energy nights of glamour, music, and nonstop celebration. Designed for those who know how to own the night, Do Not Disturb blends cinematic environments, couture-inspired styling, live bands, DJs, performers, and moments into a sophisticated party atmosphere where nothing feels ordinary.

Every ticket includes all-inclusive beer, wine, prosecco, and mixed drinks, flowing throughout the evening. There are no cash bars or interruptions, just expertly crafted cocktails, celebratory bubbles, and a seamless experience from doors open to last call. The focus is on movement, music, connection, and indulgence, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the night without distraction.

Each edition of Do Not Disturb reimagines a legendary hotel known for unforgettable nights, glamorous guests, and cultural impact. Rather than recreating a place, the series captures the spirit, rhythm, and attitude that made these destinations iconic. Guests do not simply attend an event, they step into a fully realized fantasy fueled by elegance, energy, and after-dark sophistication.

Featured Editions and Dates

The Savoy London, January 16

Hotel Nacional Havana Cuba, January 31

Ritz Paris Valentine's Day Edition, February 21

The Roosevelt Mardi Gras Edition, March 21

The Beverly Hills Hotel, April 25

From London's timeless refinement to Havana's golden-era jazz, Parisian romance to Hollywood excess, each night delivers a distinct mood, soundtrack, and visual experience.

Do Not Disturb is the night Chicago won't stop talking about, the evening that raises the bar, and the reason bedtime is optional. It is where Chicago dresses up, the music swings late, and the drinks keep coming. More than a party, Do Not Disturb is a statement, an invitation to enter, sip, and stay late.

Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/do-not-disturb-hotel-event-series-4805747

About Experience 868

Experience 868 is Chicago's premier curated event and experiential venue, specializing in immersive, luxury-driven nightlife and entertainment experiences. With a focus on atmosphere, creativity, and meticulous detail, Experience 868 produces events that transform nights out into unforgettable moments.

Media Contact

Gillian Eliot

Event Manager, Experience 868

[email protected]

(678) 346-1238

SOURCE Experience 868