"This Is Winning!" At Table Mountain Casino

See is a longtime member of the Players Club and has seen others win Massive Cash, but this time, she was the winner! While playing the popular Buffalo Gold machine, it suddenly stopped, the screen lit up with the Massive Cash Winner notification, and See's lucky spin turned into a huge random Massive Cash Jackpot win.

The Massive Cash Jackpot is a Players Club favorite that pays out anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000, and is found only on the slot machines at Central California's Table Mountain Casino. When Massive Cash is awarded, the meter immediately resets to $50,000 and continues to climb back up to $150,000 or until the next Massive Cash Jackpot hits. Players Club Members can win anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 in cold hard cash, simply by playing with their Club Card inserted in their machine. No winning combination on the machine is necessary to win--this jackpot just hits and hits big at any time.

Massive Cash is only one of the many extraordinary rewards that come with being a member of the Table Mountain Casino Players Club. Joining the Club is fast, easy and free. To learn more about promotions, dining specials and upcoming entertainment, simply stop by the Players Club Booth or visit www.tmcasino.com

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria Band of Indians who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be 18 years of age to game.

