LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") will showcase products, technology and services that responsibly power lottery profits for beneficiaries at the North American State & Provincial Lotteries 2019 Conference hosted by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery in Little Rock, Arkansas USA from September 17-20. A winning line-up of game entertainment and advanced technologies will be featured in the Company's exhibit throughout the conference, including an all-new, Retail Experience room.

This is Winning with Scientific Games at NASPL 2019 Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas

Bond, James Bond

Headlining Scientific Games' portfolio of lottery licensed brands is the universally recognized JAMES BOND brand, the Company's next blockbuster multi-state linked instant game and winners' experience. Each prize winner and a guest will receive a five-day/four-night trip to Las Vegas in the spring of 2021, where the prize winner will have a chance to participate in the JAMES BOND Lottery Challenge. Winners will compete in a series of contests for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $1 million or more. Each prize winner shall also participate in a bonus event, where they can win a bonus cash prize up to $100,000.

Instant Game Innovation & Expert Services

The world's largest supplier of lottery instant games brings its latest innovations to NASPL 2019, with next generation printing options like HD Games™, Sparkle® and Micromotion™, and an all-new ink, LuxShimmer™. From a new Blowout game prize structure, to extended play games, hot licensed brands and holiday hits, the products on display will inspire lotteries for the upcoming year and beyond.

As a primary instant game provider to 9 of the top 10 instant game lotteries in the world, Scientific Games is all about driving performance to maximize profits for its customers' beneficiaries. Outpacing the rest of the industry by 40% (based on per capita sales), Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership Program expertly manages the entire instant product line every step of the way to success--from insights and analytics to game programming, security, predictive ordering, advanced logistics, retail optimization and digital engagement with players. Come see how Scientific Games helped the U.S. lottery industry achieve a record of more than $50 billion in instant game retail sales last year.

Retail Experience

This private, by-appointment-only experience takes lottery retail to the next level with the latest generation WAVE™ retailer terminal recently selected to maximize profits for lotteries in Italy and Turkey, the revolutionary SCiQ® intelligent instant game ecosystem, and the PlayCentral® 54 terminal which won Scientific Games the 2019 Walmart Services Division Supplier of the Year for Product Award. It's no surprise some of the biggest convenience, big box and grocery retailers in North America are piloting the SCiQ system to improve operations, accounting, security and data analytics in the instant game retail environment through this breakthrough technology.

Digital Lottery & Sports Betting

From new digital lottery entertainment to a world-leading sports betting solution, the game plan for growing revenue is easy with Scientific Games as a trusted business partner. NASPL attendees can learn more about engaging players with interactive games, promotions and mobile apps, as well as explore an exciting portfolio of iLottery games including eInstants and eDraw.

Learn more about Scientific Games iLottery solution, which is powering the most successful iLottery launch in North America for the Pennsylvania Lottery, surpassing the $500 million in sales milestone since May 2018 led by top-performing games such as Monster Wins®, Foxin' Wins® and Volcano Eruption®.

Scientific Games serves more than 30 lottery sports betting customers worldwide, including the Delaware Lottery—the first full, sports betting offering in the U.S. At NASPL, the Company will demonstrate OpenBet™ and a full portfolio of modular, end-to-end sports betting solutions that can champion a bright future. Most recently, Scientific Games' joint venture successfully launched an exclusive national sports betting program in Turkey, featuring 5,000 WAVE retail betting terminals and six virtual live betting sites providing interactive sports betting.

Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games, said, "Lotteries are focused on the sustainability of our industry, and the importance of investing in innovation to enhance play and increase funds for good causes is at an all-time high. This is exactly why Scientific Games has invested in new products to help ensure the future of our customers' business. Our new products are modernizing lotteries and responsibly maximizing revenues to support their beneficiaries."

Scientific Games is the world's largest provider of lottery instant games, the fastest-growing lottery systems provider in the U.S., and the leading provider of sports betting systems and lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other interactive products and services in the U.S. The Company provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

007 and related James Bond Trademarks © 1962-2019 Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Corporation.

007 and related James Bond Trademarks are trademarks of Danjaq, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2019 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

