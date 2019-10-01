This Is Your Brain On Chocolate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionary chocolatiers, Norti Nutrition, have found fame in the world of health and wellness by creating a dairy-free, low carb, low glycemic chocolate bar that keeps its craveability. While the specialized pre and probiotics in every Norti chocolate bar are known for their beneficial effects on gut bacteria, Norti's chocolate also has a lesser known, but equally important benefactor: The Brain.

The gut microbiome is home to trillions of microorganisms that live with the human body in a form of symbiosis; humans provide them with a cushy place to live, and they help extract the nutrients from the food. These microorganisms make up the good bacteria, or pro - biotics, in the guts. But these trillions of microorganisms have another role, they also help produce other types of chemicals that facilitate brain function. For example, the same good bacteria that helps digest fiber, does so by producing a lot of short-chain fatty acids (fatty acids that have less than six carbon atoms) which are utilized by the brain for a number of vital functions, such as appetite reduction, strengthening the blood-brain barrier.

Healthy gut bacteria, functioning at full capacity help convert bile, the stomach acid used to digest food, into amino acids, which are used in the production of other chemicals used in daily brain function. For people suffering from depressive disorders, production of stomach acid is often high and a healthy gut microbiome is often difficult to maintain. This imbalance can be both a cause and a result of low levels of amino acids in the brain, so mental health and gut health become cyclical.

For people who have a hard time keeping their gut bacteria happy, Norti can be a lifesaver. Norti's chocolate contains billions of prebiotics, and soil-based probiotics. Soil-based probiotics, differ from fermentation-based probiotics, because they are shelf stable. This specific type of probiotic doesn't need to be refrigerated to stay alive, and activates in the guts, so they are the most potent. Healthy gut bacteria is more able to absorb nutrients from food, therefore more able to sustain the microbiome, and get the highest volume of nutrients from your food, like the immune boosting amino acid, L glutamine, in every Norti bar.

Besides its signature probiotic boost, Norti's chocolate also contains prebiotics sourced from natural chicory root. Prebiotics are the fertilizer that helps gut bacteria flourish. Chicory root fiber inulin not only provides an excellent source of prebiotics, but it also contains manganese and vitamin B6, both vital nutrients for supporting healthy brain function, and protecting the brain against degenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Norti's bars are as beneficial for increased brain function as a multivitamin, but with all the pure joy that comes from eating a chocolate bar. And they're made with only vegan, gluten free, and keto-friendly ingredients, and contain no added sugar, so anyone can eat Norti and feel great.

Please direct inquiries to:

Emma Miller 954-554-1654

223982@email4pr.com

SOURCE Norti