This Little World: A How To Guide for Social Innovators Debuts August 21st from Routledge, Global Publishing Leader

Preeminent Book on Tech for Good Answers the Question "How Can Innovation Be Taught?"

SEATTLE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Pointe Advisors announces that Routledge will release the highly-anticipated book This Little World: A How-To Guide for Social Innovators, by Michael J. Halvorson and founder Shelly Cano Kurtz with a foreword by Jeff Raikes and Tricia Raikes. The book is now available for pre-order with Amazon and anywhere books are sold.

"If social innovation had a curriculum that stirred together business and the liberal arts, this would be it," said Dr. Michael Halvorson, co-author of This Little World and professor of history and innovation at Pacific Lutheran University.

This Little World seeks to inspire those who wish to explore the rich and rewarding world of social innovation. It's a practical, step-by-step guide to innovation opportunities that will enrich an organization's capacity for transformation and impact.

With insights from leading social innovators, This Little World demonstrates how "tech for good" organizations are using social innovation strategies, emerging tools, and sustainable practices to support environmental causes, humanitarian initiatives, accessibility, and more.

"This is the book I wish I had before I started my journey as a social entrepreneur," added Shelly Cano Kurtz, co-author of This Little World and founder of Eagle Pointe Advisors.

This guidebook is for technologists, leaders, and employees in the social impact sector, as well as anyone with aspirations for purpose-driven outcomes in their work. Corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and students alike can learn from this new model of innovation, where it is possible to do good and do well.

The book presents insights and case studies from large tech companies like Microsoft to nonprofits and NGOs like The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ability Central, and Equal Opportunity Schools, to emerging social impact startups like Guardify and Forestmatic.

"This Little World fills an important strategic gap among leadership materials for the growing nonprofit and for-profit marketplaces. This book hits the 'sweet spot,'" said Julia Roberts, President and CEO, BRAC USA.

Empowering Nonprofits in the Tech Age

In an era where technology evolves faster than ever, nonprofit organizations face unprecedented challenges—and opportunities. This Older Americans Month, join Gary A. Officer, President and CEO of Center for Workforce Inclusion, for an insightful discussion with Shelly Cano Kurtz, author of the upcoming book This Little World: A How-to Guide for Social Innovators. Whether you're in a nonprofit or tech, this event is packed with actionable insights to supercharge your social impact. Register now to secure your spot to the live webinar on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Learn more about This Little World and preview Chapter 1 at www.thislittleworld.org .

About the Authors

Michael Halvorson, Ph.D., is a professor of business history and innovation who writes and teaches about digital transformation and public interest technology. He was an early employee at Microsoft, contributing to the development of Microsoft Press, Visual Studio, and Microsoft Office. He is currently Director of Innovation Studies and Benson Family Chair of Business and Economic History at Pacific Lutheran University.

Shelly Cano Kurtz is a social entrepreneur and consultant who has founded numerous social innovation organizations and initiatives, including a social impact incubator, an evidence management solution for nonprofits and government agencies, and a data insights platform for entrepreneurs who are creating public interest technology. She is also an advisor for Concordia, a bi-partisan organization dedicated to building cross-sector partnerships, and the Center for Workforce Inclusion.

