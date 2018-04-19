This May, Angelina Spicer and TheBlueDotProject Are Asking Moms to #GetReal

LOS ANGELES, April 19 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBlueDotProject, host of the annual U.S. based maternal mental health social media awareness campaign and national awareness symbol, The Blue Dot, together with celebrity spokesperson Angelina Spicer is announcing its 2018 campaign theme, the 5-Day #RealMotherhood Challenge. The campaign will run from April 30th to May 4th.

In honor of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month, TheBlueDotProject is hosting a #RealMotherhood Challenge April 30-May 5, with celebrity spokesperson Angelina Spicer. Women can commit to joining the 5ay #RealMotherhood Challenge at TheBlueDotProject.org, or simply participate April 30-May 4. Organizations can also proactively sign up as partners sharing daily memes and their favorite mom-posted #RealMotherhood images and messages at TheBlueDotProject.org or simply participate April 30-May 4.

The #RealMotherhood campaign will feature daily memes about the realities and false expectations of motherhood. Mothers are invited to join the 5-Day Challenge and share daily real motherhood photos and messages to social media with the campaign hashtag, #RealMotherhood. "We want to challenge mothers to be truly unfiltered, complete with challenges like stacks of laundry, inability to breastfeed, tantrums, difficult births, and drive-thrus," said Maureen Fura from the TheBlueDotProject.

With the prevalence of women suffering from maternal mental health disorders like postpartum depression as high as 1 in 5, getting real about motherhood is critical to both potentially prevent these disorders by helping to set realistic expectations, and in letting women who are suffering know it's time to get real and talk about depression and anxiety in motherhood.

"We need to lift the veil that the perfect mom exists. #RealMotherhood is hard. We should not be afraid to talk about the good, the bad and the ugly," says Angelina Spicer, comedian and celebrity spokesperson whose work will also be featured during the campaign.

Organizations can also proactively sign up as partners at TheBlueDotProject.org to share daily messages.

Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is being sponsored by Sage Therapeutics. "At Sage we are proud supporters of TheBlueDotProject and the mission raise awareness and lift stigma and shame associated with postpartum depression for mothers and those who love them," says Marjorie Stewart-Hart, Head of Patient Advocacy at Sage Therapeutics.

About TheBlueDotProject

TheBlueDotProject.org hosts the universal symbol for maternal mental health, The Blue Dot, a robin's egg blue circle that is symbolic of maternal mental health disorder awareness, support and solidarity. TheBlueDotProject.org is a project of 2020 Mom. Learn more at https://www.thebluedotproject.org/

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is a tax exempt social change organization whose mission is to close gaps in maternal mental health care through education, advocacy and collaboration. Learn more at http://www.2020mom.org.

About Angelina Spicer

Angelina is a Comedian who has built an impressive online presence with her viral comedy sketches. It began as she portrayed Tyra Banks, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj on the Disney web-series Electric Spoofaloo. Her viral success catapulted her career from phone screens to the silver screen, appearing in episodes of hit talk show THE REAL, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, and CONAN. Her side-splitting skits have featured on Hufﬁngton Post, The Wall Street Journal, Funny Or Die, WorldStar Hip Hop, Essence magazine, and more. Angelina became an outspoken advocate for postpartum mental health after her hospitalization for Postpartum Depression.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-may-angelina-spicer-and-thebluedotproject-are-asking-moms-to-getreal-300632820.html

SOURCE TheBlueDotProject

