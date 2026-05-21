This Memorial Day, Tricare Rehabs Honors the Veterans Who Fought Their Hardest Battle at Home

As the Nation Pauses to Remember the Fallen, A Quiet Army of Survivors Marks Another Day of Recovery

EASTMAN, Ga., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Memorial Day, May 25, the nation will fly flags at half-staff, lay wreaths at gravesites, and pause in gratitude for those who gave everything in service to the nation. At TricareRehabs.com, the holiday carries a second, equally urgent meaning: a reminder that tens of thousands of American veterans are fighting another war. One waged quietly in kitchens, bedrooms, and treatment centers across the country: the battle against alcohol and substance use disorder.

A Quiet Army of Survivors Marks Another Day of Recovery This Memorial Day

TricareRehabs.com, the leading online directory connecting TRICARE-eligible service members and veterans to accredited addiction treatment programs, is commemorating this Memorial Day to elevate the voices of those veterans: men and women who deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere, came home carrying invisible wounds, and ultimately found their way through the darkness of addiction into lives defined by purpose and recovery.

One such veteran is Marcus T., a Marine Corps infantry sergeant who completed three combat tours before returning to civilian life in 2017. Like many who transition out of military service, Marcus found that the structure and camaraderie of the Corps disappeared overnight. Within two years, alcohol had become his primary coping mechanism for post-traumatic stress. "I didn't think I had a problem," he recalls. "I thought I was just doing what guys like me do." A TricareRehabs.com counselor helped him locate a residential program covered entirely by his TRICARE benefit. Today, Marcus coaches youth football and marks three years of sobriety.

His story is not singular. The Department of Veterans Affairs has long documented elevated rates of alcohol use disorder, opioid dependency, and polysubstance abuse among veterans, driven in large part by service-connected trauma, chronic pain from injuries, and the psychological weight of combat experience. Yet stigma, geographic isolation, and confusion about benefits continue to prevent too many veterans from seeking or completing treatment.

Army National Guard medic Renee S. spent eleven years helping others survive before she needed to save herself. Prescription painkillers prescribed after a deployment-related spinal injury gradually spiraled into a dependency she hid from her family for almost four years. She describes the moment she called TricareRehabs.com as "the first honest thing I'd done in years." Renee completed a 90-day residential program in 2023 and has since become a peer support specialist, guiding other female veterans through the treatment navigation process.

TricareRehabs.com was founded on the belief that no veteran should lose their life to addiction because they could not find or afford care. The platform provides free, confidential guidance to veterans and their family members seeking TRICARE-covered treatment, walking them through benefit eligibility, facility accreditation, and the admissions process from a single point of contact.

"Memorial Day is a time to honor sacrifice," said a spokesperson for TricareRehabs.com. "We also want it to be a day when a veteran who has been struggling finally picks up the phone. The benefit is there. The treatment is there. We are here to connect them."

Veterans and family members seeking information about TRICARE-covered addiction treatment programs may visit TricareRehabs.com or call the site's confidential helpline seven days a week. All inquiries are free, and navigators are available around the clock, including on Memorial Day.

About TricareRehabs.com

TricareRehabs.com is the leading online resource dedicated to helping active-duty military personnel, veterans, retirees, and their families understand and access TRICARE-covered addiction treatment and behavioral health services. The site provides medically reviewed guides, facility directories, and insurance navigation tools designed to connect the military community with the care they have earned and deserve.

Media Contact:

Steven Neft

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SOURCE TricareRehabs.com