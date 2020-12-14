THIS MIGHTY REALM: Bonny G Smith Releases Fourth Book of The Tudor Chronicles

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THIS MIGHTY REALM is the story of the last years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth I of England. The year is 1587; after almost thirty years on the throne of England, Elizabeth I's reign is finally free of the ominous shadow of her royal cousin, Mary, Queen of Scots. But with Mary Stuart's execution comes a new threat; Christendom is appalled at the judicial murder of an anointed queen and fellow Catholic. King Philip II of Spain, seeking an excuse to depose the heretic Queen of England, threatens to invade England with his mighty Spanish Armada. England triumphs over Spain, only to face new threats; a volatile young favorite in Robert Devereux, the flamboyant Earl of Essex, and a bloody war in Ireland. Elizabeth's Golden Age is legendary, but there are dangerous undercurrents; years of poor weather and bad harvests have drained the treasury, and political factions have arisen over the question of the succession. THIS MIGHTY REALM is the story of Elizabeth's last years, and the transition of a dynasty; for all know that the Tudor Dynasty will die with her. What will happen to England? A new dynasty, a new century, and a new king will rule. And life in England will be changed forever.

Bonny G Smith, author of the books of The Tudor Chronicles: The Nymph From Heaven; The Baker's Daughter, In High Places, and the latest book in the series, This Mighty Realm, Book Four of The Tudor Chronicles "This Mighty Realm" is Book Four of The Tudor Chronicles by Bonny G Smith. Books available on Amazon in Kindle eBook and trade paperback.

"I have been enthralled with Middle Ages and Renaissance history since I was a child," says author Bonny G. Smith. "Writing the novels of The Tudor Chronicles continues to be a glorious challenge. I have been writing the series since 2006, and it continues to be a wonderful experience. The extensive research required, the absolute immersion in history, is a form of time travel. I am gratified to know that my readers enjoy time traveling with me, as they enjoy reading my books. I am pleased to say that The Tudor Chronicles will continue with the fifth book in the series, To Thine Own Self. This fifth and final installment will be the prequel to the series, taking the reader back to the volatile 15th century, and the founding of the Tudor Dynasty."

Bonny G. Smith's novels, including This Mighty Realm, are available on Amazon in both Kindle eBook and Trade Paperback.

"Bonny G Smith creates superb fictionalized accounts of the lives of the fascinating men and women of the Tudor era. Ms. Smith breathes life into her characters; throughout her novels, the personalities, politics, and spirits of the age are beautifully drawn. I like my historical fiction accurate, and Ms. Smith delivers. There is no attempt to change history. The books of The Tudor Chronicles, including her latest offering, This Mighty Realm, deliver a thorough engagement with the drama of Tudor politics in all its complicated, personality-led glory. The research that has gone into Ms. Smith's novels is palpable." – Dr. Steven Veerapen, PhD, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland

"For those who love the Tudor era and authors such as Philippa Gregory and Alison Weir, this book is a must-read. This Mighty Realm is a well-researched, captivating novel. A worthy five stars, and well-suited to a mini-series." - Karen Dagger, Leeds, UK

"Ms. Smith has a talent for making history come alive." – Helen Hodge, St. Louis, MO

"A magnificent writer…." – Richard Maestas, Albuquerque, NM

"I am reading The Tudor Chronicles and enjoying it so much! I don't want to put it down. A wonderful author!" – Andrea Shiels, Vancouver, BC

