THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience on Display as Colorado Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Colorado families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Colorado families, schools, and organizations are hosting 499 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of the biggest activities will be a school choice car parade and drive-in movie screening in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Colorado, the McNichols Civic Center in Denver will illuminate in red from dusk to dawn on Jan. 24-30.

Additionally, Governor Jared Polis has issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 24-30 as Colorado School Choice Week in the state.

"National School Choice Week unites educators, leaders, and families in pursuit of a common goal: educating and inspiring children for the future," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "During this challenging year, let's show our gratitude for Colorado's great schools and educators, and talk about how to better serve families."

In Colorado, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling.

Colorado families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Colorado school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at [email protected].

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

