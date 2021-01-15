THIS MONTH: Arizona Families, Educators Spotlight Importance of K-12 Education Options

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Arizona families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Arizonians are hosting 806 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. Among the biggest activities in Arizona will be two drive-in movie screenings on Jan. 29-30, featuring "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Miss Virginia." The latter movie stars Uzo Aduba and tells the true story of a single mother who helped bring school scholarships to low-income children.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more. Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

Governor Doug Ducey issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 24 -30 as Arizona School Choice Week. In addition, a growing number of Arizona cities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their community, including the cities of Avondale, Casa Grande, Prescott, and Maricopa.

"Pandemic or no pandemic, every parent wants their child to be happy and prepared for the future, and a personalized education is the best route toward that," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Arizona has a remarkable array of options when it comes to K-12 schools. Arizona families are well acquainted with the importance of taking an active role in choosing the right school for your child and School Choice Week is the best opportunity for them to start their search for the 2021-2022 school year."

In Arizona, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment laws, charter schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, private schools, and online schools. Arizona also offers a variety of statewide private school choice programs.

Arizona families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Arizona school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/arizona.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at [email protected].

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

