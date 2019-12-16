This Month Chad Piotrowski Discusses First DUI Offenders in Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the law firm's dedication to educating the public, Chad Piotrowski has recently published new information discussing what to expect as a first time (alleged) DUI offender in the state of Florida, as well as information on which police agencies are legally allowed to make a DUI arrest.

Driving under the influence in Florida is a serious offense. The implications of having a DUI and earning a criminal record can range from embarrassment to trouble obtaining gainful employment.

Yet every day, individuals across the state of Florida find themselves behind the wheel, often without realizing they are even over the legal limit. This single momentary lapse in judgment can have lasting, sometimes lifelong, implications impacting the financial, professional and social well-being of those impacted.

Renowned Miami based attorney, Chad Piotrowski, wants prospective clients to know that they don't need to face their DUI charges alone. As a leading criminal defense attorney in the state, Piotrowski Law has helped countless clients earn favorable outcomes both in and out of the courtroom.

First Time DUI Offenders in Florida

For a first-time DUI offender, the unknown of what to expect both in and out of the courtroom can be an anxiety-provoking and overall stressful experience. This is especially true for those who have never had a run-in with the law before. According to Piotrowski, fear and confusion among those charged are common, and although being in this type of situation is unfortunate, understanding the process can alleviate some of the anxiety involved.

Piotrowski Law explains that under Florida law, a DUI (driving under the influence) is defined as a situation in which a person is in physical control or driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substances, chemical substances or alcohol that impair the normal facilities of that person.

In addition to the aforementioned, Florida law states that the person in control of a motor vehicle must have a blood-alcohol or breath alcohol level of 0.08, also abbreviated as BAC in order for a DUI to have occurred.

Contacting an Experienced Attorney as Soon as Possible

According to Piotrowski Law, hiring a competent attorney with experience in the local jurisdiction is a critical first step that should top the list of priorities for those charged. The right attorney can help clients prepare for what is ahead, and develop a DUI defense that is in alignment with helping them win a favorable outcome.

To that point, there are a number of defenses that those charged may be unaware of. For example, Piotrowski law explains that "being in control of the vehicle" is often an area of contention that can be explored. In the state of Florida, it must be proven that the individual charged with the offense was in control of their vehicle. Physical control is an important element, and is defined as "constructive possession" of the key of the vehicle in question. Piotrowski explains that in lay terms this provision means that the key must be in close enough proximity that it could be easily accessed. In other circumstances, a vehicle that is inoperable, say due to a flat tire, may be sufficient to prove that the driver had no intention to operate the vehicle knowing it was inoperable in the first place.

First Time DUI Penalties

A first DUI offense in the state of Florida is considered a misdemeanor. However, this classification doesn't mean that it's not a serious offense. In the event of a conviction, both mandatory and discretionary penalties may be imposed. Penalties may include fines, community service, probation, imprisonment, license revoking and DUI school as well as a vehicle ignition interlock device.

According to Piotrowski Law, first-time offenders who are convicted may expect:

First Offense Fines: range between $500-$1000, or between $1000-$2000 for an "enhanced" DUI

First Offense Community Service: Minimum of 50 hours community service.

First Offense Imprisonment: Jail sentence of up to 6 months or 9 months if enhanced.

First Offense Probation: Probation for up to one-year post-conviction.

First Offense License Revocation: License suspension minimum of 180 days and up to one year.

DUI School: Level I DUI School and psychological evaluation.

Discretionary Penalties: Vehicle impounding up to 10 days and ignition interlock installation for up to six months.

Getting Help from a Miami DUI Attorney

Located in beautiful Miami, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Piotrowski Law is a boutique law practice dedicated to helping their clients win favorable outcomes in and out of court. Let by founder Chad Piotrowski, the law firm provides counsel and vigorous defense for those accused of a DUI.

Those interested in learning more about Florida's DUI laws or who are in need of legal counsel or representation are encouraged to reach out via their website or by way of the media contact information below.

