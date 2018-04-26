This Morning's Research Reports on Business Services Stocks -- Global Payments, HMS Holdings, IHS Markit, and Interpace Diagnostics

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on GPN, HMSY, INFO, and IDXG which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com covers the following stocks: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY), IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO), and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG). Companies in the Business Services sector provide support services, such as office administration, hiring and placing of personnel, security services, travel arrangement, cleaning, and waste disposal, to businesses. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Global Payments

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Global Payments Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.11% lower at $109.53 with a total trading volume of 743,287 shares. The stock has gained 33.61% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 6.88%. Moreover, shares of Global Payments, which provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.20.

On April 09th, 2018, Global Payments announced that it will release its Q1 2018 results before the market opens on May 03rd, 2018. Management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss these results. The call may be accessed under the investor relations page of the Company's website.

HMS Holdings

Shares in Irving, Texas headquartered HMS Holdings Corp. rose 0.56%, ending yesterday's session at $18.10 with a total trading volume of 256,787 shares. The stock has gained 5.60% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.63% and 2.86%, respectively. Moreover, shares of HMS Holdings, which through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the US healthcare marketplace, have an RSI of 65.64.

On April 17th, 2018, HMS Holdings announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial and operating results on May 04th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Supplemental financial information, including the press release and investor presentation, will be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET that same day and will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

IHS Markit

On Wednesday, London, the UK headquartered IHS Markit Ltd's stock saw a drop of 0.69%, to close the day at $48.77. A total volume of 1.43 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 11.45% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.78% and 5.82%, respectively. Additionally, shares of IHS Markit, which provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide, have an RSI of 52.37.

On April 12th, 2018, IHS Markit announced that it has been appointed as the independent benchmark administrator for Danish bond indices from Nordea Bank, the largest financial services group in the Nordic region. Nordea Bank will use IHS Markit Index Administration Services for its benchmark calculations, methodologies, periodic auditing, and data distribution on indices referencing Danish government and mortgage bonds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group

Shares in Parsippany, New Jersey headquartered Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. ended the day 0.63% higher at $0.90. A total volume of 114,770 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.30%. Furthermore, shares of Interpace Diagnostics, which develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers, have an RSI of 43.82.

On April 18th, 2018, Interpace Diagnostics reported that it has entered into an Agreement with BJC Healthcare of St. Louis, Missouri, one of the largest non-profit, integrated healthcare systems in the US. The Agreement enables all physicians across the BJC system access to both ThyGenX® and ThyraMIR® for patients with indeterminate thyroid nodules.

