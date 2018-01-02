This Morning's Research Reports on Chemicals Stocks -- ChromaDex, Gevo, Aceto, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CDXC, GEVO, ACET, and SQM which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. The companies that make up the Diversified Chemical group are largely intermediate producers of a broad array of chemicals and industrial gases. Their products are mostly used as raw materials by manufacturing industries. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com covers four major industry players: ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC), Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), Aceto Corp. (NASDAQ: ACET), and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

ChromaDex

Last Friday, shares in Irvine, California-based ChromaDex Corp. ended the session 0.34% higher at $5.88. The stock recorded a trading volume of 420,088 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 364,960 shares. The Company's shares have surged 36.74% over the previous three months and 77.64% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.01% and 47.64%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of ChromaDex, which discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.97.

On December 14th, 2017, ChromaDex announced important cardiac research by Dr. Mathias Mericksay and colleagues at the l'Université Paris-Sud, and Dr. Charles Brenner and colleagues at the University of Iowa, published in the journal "Circulation." This research revealed that in a mouse model of heart failure, a loss of NAD levels is accompanied by activation of the nicotinamide riboside kinase pathway; administration of NIAGEN® in this model stabilizes NAD levels and leads to protective effects on cardiac function that may someday lead to a new therapeutic option for heart failure patients.

Gevo

Englewood, Colorado headquartered Gevo Inc.'s stock finished 1.40% lower at $0.59 with a total trading volume of 547,402 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.67%. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the US, have an RSI of 41.88.

On December 11th, 2017, Gevo announced that GE Aviation had commenced jet engine combustor component testing with a jet fuel comprised 100% of Gevo's renewable alcohol-to-jet fuel. The testing is being performed as part of the Federal Aviation Authority's (FAA) Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise Program (CLEEN). CLEEN is the FAA's principal environmental effort to accelerate the development of new aircraft and engine technologies, and to advance sustainable alternative jet fuels, in conjunction with aviation industry leaders, such as GE Aviation.

Aceto

Shares in Port Washington, New York headquartered Aceto Corp. closed the day flat at $10.33. The stock recorded a trading volume of 248,160 shares. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 0.29%. Moreover, shares of Aceto, which together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals, have an RSI of 47.92.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Santiago, Chile headquartered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 409,532 shares last Friday. The stock closed 0.52% higher at $59.37. The Company's shares have advanced 13.26% in the past month, 6.67% in the previous three months, and 107.23% since the start of this year. The stock is trading 4.25% and 31.94% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services, have an RSI of 59.54.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-research-reports-on-chemicals-stocks----chromadex-gevo-aceto-and-sociedad-quimica-y-minera-de-chile-300576331.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities