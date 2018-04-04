This Morning's Research Reports on Healthcare Information Services Stocks -- athenahealth, Evolent Health, HealthEquity, and Teladoc

www.wallstequities.com/registration

athenahealth

Watertown, Massachusetts headquartered athenahealth Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.20% higher at $137.89 with a total trading volume of 309,477 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.65% in the previous three months and 22.36% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.17% above its 50-day moving average and 2.40% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of athenahealth, which together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.00.

On April 02nd, 2018, athenahealth announced that it will hold a conference call for investors on April 27th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET. During the conference call, management will review highlights from the Company's Q1 2018 results, which will be announced via press release after the close of market trading on April 26th, 2018. The live conference call and webcast may be accessed under the Investors section of the Company's website. Get the full research report on ATHN for free by clicking below at:

Evolent Health

On Tuesday, shares in Arlington, Virginia headquartered Evolent Health Inc. recorded a trading volume of 421,678 shares. The stock ended the session 2.90% higher at $14.20. The Company's shares have advanced 15.45% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 1.79% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Evolent Health, which through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the US, have an RSI of 47.60.

On March 20th, 2018, Evolent Health (EVH) announced that ten of its partners have been formally accepted to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (ACO) program for the 2018 performance year, including four provider partners that are new to the Company's network. EVH will support nearly one-fifth of all organizations accepted to the Next Generation ACO program across the US to manage cost and quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries. Download our actionable research report on EVH at:

HealthEquity

Draper, Utah headquartered HealthEquity Inc.'s shares closed the day 3.34% higher at $62.41. The stock recorded a trading volume of 597,585 shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.76% in the last month, 33.75% over the previous three months, and 47.02% over the past year. The stock is trading 12.18% and 24.49% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of HealthEquity, which provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the US, have an RSI of 58.68.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $62 a share to $77 a share. Register for your free report coverage on HQY at:

Teladoc

Shares in Purchase, New York headquartered Teladoc Inc. finished 3.90% higher at $40.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 616,456 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.78% in the previous three months and 60.00% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.76% and 15.68%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Teladoc, which provides telehealth services worldwide, have an RSI of 47.30.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Deutsche Bank downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold', with a target price of $45 per share. Get the free research report on TDOC at:

