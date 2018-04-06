This Morning's Research Reports on Metals & Minerals Stocks -- Platinum Group Metals, Polymet Mining, UR-Energy, and Vale

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PLG, PLM, URG, and VALE which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com turns investors' attention to Platinum Group Metals Ltd (NYSE AMER: PLG), Polymet Mining Corp. (NYSE AMER: PLM), UR-Energy Inc. (NYSE AMER: URG), and Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE). These stocks belong to the Industrial Metals and Minerals industry, which includes any mineral or material that is used for construction and industrial purposes. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Platinum Group Metals

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Platinum Group Metals Ltd's stock finished Thursday's session 5.18% higher at $0.26 with a total trading volume of 410,131 shares. The stock is trading 27.35% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in South Africa and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 28.59.

On March 08th, 2018, Platinum Group Metals announced that Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") and Hanwa Co., Ltd ("Hanwa") signed a memorandum of understanding to transfer part of JOGMEC's interest in the Waterberg Palladium, Platinum, Gold, Rhodium and Copper, Nickel Project, located in the Bushveld Complex of the Republic of South Africa. The agreement is based on the result of a public tender held on February 23rd, 2018.

Polymet Mining

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based Polymet Mining Corp. recorded a trading volume of 361,738 shares. The stock ended the session 0.56% lower at $0.89. The Company's shares have advanced 2.15% in the previous three months and 16.23% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.37% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Polymet Mining, which explores for and develops natural resource properties, have an RSI of 29.09.

On March 26th, 2018, it was announced that Poly Met Mining Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining, has negotiated a 12-month payment extension and reduction in interest rates on approximately $152 million of debt owed to Glencore AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore PLC. The Company also secured a commitment for an additional $80 million in debentures from Glencore over the next 12 months to complete pre- and post-permitting work, including detailed engineering and environmental cleanup, and to purchase wetland credits.

UR-Energy

Littleton, Colorado headquartered UR-Energy Inc.'s shares closed the day 3.14% higher at $0.66. The stock recorded a trading volume of 280,016 shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.02% in the last month and 0.14% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.28% and 5.05% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of UR-Energy, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties, have an RSI of 58.20.

On April 02nd, 2018, UR-Energy announced the appointment of Rob Chang to its Board of Directors, effective March 30th, 2018. Mr. Chang has 23 years of experience in the Financial Services industry and is currently the CFO of Riot Blockchain, Inc.

Vale

Shares in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil headquartered Vale S.A. finished 2.37% higher at $12.95. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18.42 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.91% in the previous three months and 38.65% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 18.23%. Furthermore, shares of Vale, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally, have an RSI of 53.37.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock.

