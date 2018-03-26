This Morning's Research Reports on Metals and Minerals Stocks -- Compania de Minas Buenaventura, Denison Mines, Fairmount Santrol, and Peabody Energy

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Compania de Minas Buenaventura

Last Friday, shares in Lima, Peru headquartered Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ended the session 0.95% higher at $14.84. The stock recorded a trading volume of 873,400 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.12% over the previous three months and 19.39% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.91%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.08. Get the full research report on BVN for free by clicking below at:

Denison Mines

Toronto, Canada headquartered Denison Mines Corp.'s stock finished 5.70% lower at $0.46 with a total trading volume of 226,773 shares. The stock is trading below their 200-day moving average by 5.65%. Shares of the Company, which engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada, have an RSI of 41.28.

On March 16th, 2018, Denison Mines announced that it filed a technical report under Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for its 63.3% owned Wheeler River Project in Saskatchewan titled, "Technical Report with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Wheeler River Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada," dated March 15th, 2018, with an effective date of March 09th, 2018. Download our actionable research report on DNN at:

Fairmount Santrol Holdings

Shares in Chesterland, Ohio headquartered Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. closed the day 1.98% lower at $4.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.44 million shares. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 3.73%. Moreover, shares of Fairmount Santrol, which together with its subsidiaries, provides sand-based proppant solutions for exploration and production companies, have an RSI of 43.77.

On March 14th, 2018, Fairmount Santrol Holdings (FMSA) announced that it has received notice from the US Federal Trade Commission that early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, was granted in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Unimin Corporation. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2018, subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval by FMSA stockholders. Register for your free report coverage on FMSA at:

Peabody Energy

St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Peabody Energy Corp.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 1.09 million shares last Friday. The stock closed 0.97% lower at $37.89. The Company's shares have advanced 1.96% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 16.69% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Peabody Energy, which engages in coal mining business, have an RSI of 39.64. Get the free research report on BTU at:

