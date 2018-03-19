This Morning's Research Reports on Oil & Gas Stocks -- Callon Petroleum, Canadian Natural Resources, Chesapeake Energy, and Cimarex Energy

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CPE, CNQ, CHK, and XEC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com features the following stocks for today: Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE: CHK), and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC). Independent Oil and Gas companies are basically entities that only explore for and produce oil and gas. They typically do not own refining, processing, or marketing assets to prepare that oil and gas, and then sell the product directly to end-users. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Callon Petroleum

Last Friday, shares in Natchez, Mississippi headquartered Callon Petroleum Co. ended the session 2.80% higher at $11.76. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.00 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.89% in the last month and 8.09% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.18% and 6.55%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Callon Petroleum, which focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.71.

On March 01st, 2018, research firm Imperial Capital reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $17 a share to $21 a share.

On March 05th, 2018, Callon Petroleum announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $1.25 per share on its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock. The dividend will be paid on March 30th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 15th, 2018.

Canadian Natural Resources

Calgary, Canada headquartered Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's stock finished 1.57% higher at $30.36. A total volume of 2.62 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.35 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 6.43%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), have an RSI of 36.90.

On March 01st, 2018, Canadian Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common shares of C$0.335 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 01st, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16th, 2018.

Chesapeake Energy

Shares in Oklahoma headquartered Chesapeake Energy Corp. closed the day 1.32% higher at $3.06. The stock recorded a trading volume of 196.96 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 35.96 shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.29% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.83%. Moreover, shares of Chesapeake Energy, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and NGL from underground reservoirs in the US, have an RSI of 46.25.

On February 22nd, 2018, Chesapeake Energy reported its results for Q4 2017 and full year 2017. For Q4 2017, net income was $334 million, EBITDA was $764 million, and production expenses were $2.50 per boe. For the full year 2017, net income was $953 million, EBITDA was $2.376 billion, and production expenses were $2.81 per boe.

Cimarex Energy

Denver, Colorado headquartered Cimarex Energy Co.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 1.54 million shares last Friday, which was above their three months average volume of 1.20 million shares. The stock closed 0.37% higher at $92.48. The Company's shares are trading 13.74% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Cimarex Energy, which operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico, have an RSI of 32.49.

On February 20th, 2018, research firm KLR Group upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

On February 23rd, 2018, Cimarex Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.16 per share. The dividend is payable on June 01st, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 15th, 2018.

