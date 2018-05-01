This Morning's Research Reports on Oil & Gas Stocks -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Enerplus, Ensco, and EV Energy Partners

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on DO, ERF, ESV, and EVEP which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com presents for monitoring the following Oil and Gas Drilling and Exploration companies: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO), Enerplus Corp. (NYSE: ERF), Ensco PLC (NYSE: ESV), and EV Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: EVEP). The Oil and Gas Drilling industry consists of companies engaged in oil and gas drilling services on a contract basis. Services include directional drilling, well drilling, and reconditioning of oil and gas field wells. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Houston, Texas headquartered Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 3.26% lower at $18.39. A total volume of 2.51 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.86 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 25.44% in the past month, 0.93% in the previous three months, and 27.53% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.68% above its 50-day moving average and 19.77% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.71.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underperform'.

On April 17th, 2018, Diamond Offshore Drilling announced the launch of its Sim-Stack service, the Offshore Drilling industry's first cybernetic BOP service, enabling the Company to continuously and accurately assess BOP status. When issues arise, the Sim-Stack service immediately determines a proper course of action, while providing a third-party Statement of Fact to the operator, BSEE, and other regulatory bodies.

Enerplus

On Monday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Enerplus Corp. recorded a trading volume of 756,412 shares. The stock ended the session 0.17% higher at $11.61. The Company's shares have advanced 3.11% in the last month, 0.35% in the previous three months, and 61.03% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.15% above its 50-day moving average and 17.57% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Enerplus, which together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 51.04.

On April 19th, 2018, Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on May 15th, 2018, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30th, 2018. The ex-dividend date for this payment is April 27th, 2018.

Ensco

London, the UK headquartered Ensco PLC's shares closed the day 3.67% higher at $5.65. The stock recorded a trading volume of 13.71 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 13.33 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 28.70% in the last month. The stock is trading 13.63% and 5.53% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Ensco, which provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide, have an RSI of 57.90.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform'.

On April 25th, 2018, Ensco reported its Q1 2018 results. Revenues were $417 million in Q1 2018, loss was $0.32 per share, contract drilling expense was $325 million, and depreciation expense was $115 million. At March 31st, 2018, the Company had $0.9 billion of cash and short-term investments, and $2.0 billion available in its revolving credit facility.

EV Energy Partners

Shares in Houston, Texas-based EV Energy Partners L.P. finished 2.82% lower at $0.13. The stock recorded a trading volume of 393,810 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 59.63%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the US, have an RSI of 22.94.

