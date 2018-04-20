This Morning's Research Reports on Oil & Gas Stocks -- RPC Inc., Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, TechnipFMC, and NOW

www.wallstequities.com/registration

RPC Inc.

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered RPC Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.05% higher at $19.26 with a total trading volume of 1.79 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.95% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.72% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of RPC, which provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.01.

On April 03rd, 2018, RPC announced that it will release its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 on April 25th, 2018, before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call on April 25th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results. Get the full research report on RES for free by clicking below at:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

On Thursday, shares in Houston, Texas-based Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. recorded a trading volume of 717,019 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 429,220 shares. The stock ended the session 3.91% lower at $17.47. The Company's shares have advanced 3.56% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.71% above its 50-day moving average and 5.65% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the US, have an RSI of 50.81.

On April 05th, 2018, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure announced that it will issue its Q1 2018 earnings release on May 09th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day to discuss its results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Download our actionable research report on SOI at:

TechnipFMC

London, the UK headquartered TechnipFMC PLC's shares closed the day 0.30% higher at $33.33. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.43 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.22% in the last month, 0.54% over the previous three months, and 4.03% over the past year. The stock is trading 11.09% and 15.96% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of TechnipFMC, which engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses, have an RSI of 67.55.

On April 16th, 2018, TechnipFMC has been awarded a front-end engineering design contract by BP for the floating production storage and offloading unit for the Tortue/Ahmeyim Field Development, a major LNG project located offshore on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal. The agreement between the two companies provides a mechanism to allow a transition of the contract to an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contract at a later stage. Register for your free report coverage on FTI at:

NOW Inc.

Shares in Houston, Texas headquartered NOW Inc. finished 0.08% higher at $12.26. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.66 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.55 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 18.11% in the last month and 0.66% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 17.39% and 2.62%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of NOW, which distributes energy and industrial products in the US, Canada, and internationally, have an RSI of 70.17. Get the free research report on DNOW at:

