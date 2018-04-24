This Morning's Research Reports on Oil & Gas Stocks -- SM Energy, Southwestern Energy, Ultra Petroleum, and WPX Energy

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SM, SWN, UPL, and WPX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com observes the performance of SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM), Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN), Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: UPL), and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX). Companies in the Independent Oil and Gas space are basically entities that only explore for and produce oil and gas. They typically do not own refining, processing, or marketing assets to prepare that oil and gas, and then sell the product directly to end users. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

SM Energy

Denver, Colorado headquartered SM Energy Company's stock finished Monday's session 0.90% higher at $22.36 with a total trading volume of 4.14 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 3.56 million shares. The stock has gained 20.09% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 16.22% and 16.68%, respectively. Moreover, shares of SM Energy, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 70.51.

On March 29th, 2018, SM Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 09th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 27th, 2018.

Southwestern Energy

Shares in Spring, Texas headquartered Southwestern Energy Company rose 0.47%, ending yesterday's session at $4.27 with a total trading volume of 13.61 million shares. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 2.60%. Moreover, shares of Southwestern Energy, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the US, have an RSI of 49.16.

On April 16th, 2018, Southwestern Energy announced that, in conjunction with its Q1 2018 earnings release, it will broadcast a live conference call on April 27th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. EDT with Bill Way, President and CEO.

On April 17th, 2018, research firm Citigroup downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

Ultra Petroleum

On Monday, Houston, Texas headquartered Ultra Petroleum Corp.'s stock saw a decline of 0.76%, to close the day at $2.61. A total volume of 2.75 million shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 35.61%. Additionally, shares of Ultra Petroleum, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties, have an RSI of 26.78.

On April 19th, 2018, Ultra Petroleum announced that it will host a conference call on May 10th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its Q1 2018 results. In addition, the Company expects to provide updated results on its horizontal drilling program in Pinedale. There will be prepared remarks by Brad Johnson, Interim CEO, and Garland Shaw, Senior Vice President and CFO, followed by a question-and-answer session.

WPX Energy

Shares in Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered WPX Energy, Inc. ended the day 1.08% higher at $16.86. A total volume of 8.38 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 7.37 million shares. The stock has gained 17.00% in the last month and 39.57% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 17.90% and 35.60%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of WPX Energy, which engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the US, have an RSI of 71.57.

On March 29th, 2018, WPX Energy (WPX) announced that it has closed an agreement to sell its holdings in the San Juan Basin's Gallup oil play to Enduring Resources IV, LLC for $700 million, prior to closing adjustments. A significant portion of the proceeds are slated for debt reduction. WPX now believes that it can reduce its net debt/EBITDAX to a target level of 1.5x during 2019.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'.

