This Morning's Research Reports on REIT Stocks -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, New Residential Investment, New York Mortgage Trust, and Orchid Island Capital

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Last Friday, shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. ended the session 0.81% lower at $89.61. The stock recorded a trading volume of 453,046 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.16% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.54%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which focuses on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.64.

On April 04th, 2018, Mid-America Apartment Communities announced that it expects to release its Q1 2018 results on May 02nd, 2018, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call on May 03rd, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CT. During the conference call, Company officers will review the performance and conduct a question-and-answer period. Get the full research report on MAA for free by clicking below at:

New Residential Investment

New York, the US-based New Residential Investment Corp.'s stock finished 0.18% higher at $16.55 with a total trading volume of 1.84 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.98% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.24%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the US, have an RSI of 52.55.

On April 19th, 2018, New Residential Investment announced that it will release its Q1 financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2018, on April 27th, 2018, prior to the opening of the NYSE. In addition, management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Company's website, under the Investor Relations section. Download our actionable research report on NRZ at:

New York Mortgage Trust

Shares in New York City, New York headquartered New York Mortgage Trust Inc. closed the day 0.17% lower at $6.02. The stock recorded a trading volume of 606,098 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.18% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.02%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related financial assets in the US, have an RSI of 59.45.

On April 17th, 2018, New York Mortgage Trust announced that it is scheduled to report its financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2018, after the close of market on May 03rd, 2018. The executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 04th, 2018. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Register for your free report coverage on NYMT at:

Orchid Island Capital

Vero Beach, Florida headquartered Orchid Island Capital Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 434,731 shares last Friday. The stock closed 0.13% lower at $7.41. The Company's shares have advanced 1.09% in the past month. The stock is trading 0.25% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which invests in residential mortgage-backed-securities in the US, have an RSI of 51.02.

On April 12th, 2018, Orchid Island Capital announced that its Board of Directors declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2018. The dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on May 10th, 2018, to holders of record on April 30th, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of April 27th, 2018. Get the free research report on ORC at:

