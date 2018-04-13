This Morning's Research Reports on Scientific & Technical Instruments Stocks -- Cognex, Coherent, Fitbit, and FLIR Systems

Cognex

Natick, Massachusetts headquartered Cognex Corp.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.92% higher at $50.72 with a total trading volume of 1.19 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 22.38% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.17% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Cognex, which provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.98.

On March 22nd, 2018, Cognex announced that it will release its earnings for Q1 2018 on April 30th, 2018, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the Company's expected filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 01st, 2018.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Goldman downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. Get the full research report on CGNX for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CGNX

Coherent

On Thursday, shares in Santa Clara, California headquartered Coherent Inc. recorded a trading volume of 428,839 shares. The stock ended the session 1.51% higher at $179.88. The Company's shares are trading 14.61% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Coherent, which provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide, have an RSI of 37.76. Download our actionable research report on COHR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=COHR

Fitbit

San Francisco, California headquartered Fitbit Inc.'s shares closed the day 2.90% higher at $5.32. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.18 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 3.71% above their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Fitbit, which provides health solutions in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 58.21.

On March 15th, 2018, Fitbit (FIT) announced that Gaming and Entertainment industry executive Matthew Bromberg has joined the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 14th, 2018. Bromberg is currently the COO of Zynga, a leading mobile social game developer, and brings to FIT extensive operating experience in gaming, consumer entertainment, and digital platforms.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal-Weight' to 'Underweight' while revising its previous target price from $5 a share to $4 a share. Register for your free report coverage on FIT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FIT

FLIR Systems

Shares in Wilsonville, Oregon headquartered FLIR Systems Inc. finished 0.49% higher at $51.52. The stock recorded a trading volume of 789,280 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.29% in the last month, 3.64% in the previous three months, and 44.48% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.70% and 16.03%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of FLIR Systems, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 59.28.

On March 20th, 2018, FLIR Systems announced the launch of the FLIR ThermiCam™ V2X, a thermal traffic sensor for the emerging vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology market. The FLIR V2X-enabled traffic sensor for urban traffic will allow vehicles and traffic infrastructure to communicate and share data in a system that aims to improve motorist, pedestrian, and bicyclist safety and efficiency.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm Imperial Capital reiterated its 'In-line' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $38 a share to $53 a share. Get the free research report on FLIR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FLIR

