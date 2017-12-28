This Morning's Research Reports on Semiconductor Stocks -- Enphase Energy, Applied Materials, Brooks Automation, and Synopsys

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ENPH, AMAT, BRKS, and SNPS which can be accessed for free by signing up to http://www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com redirects investors' attention to the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials space, which comprises companies that make wafer processing equipment, semiconductor assembly, and packaging equipment, as well as other machinery used to produce semiconductors. Presented for monitoring are the following four stocks: Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS), and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer, click the link below. http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

Enphase Energy

Petaluma, California headquartered Enphase Energy, Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 1.24% higher at $2.45 with a total trading volume of 224,839 shares. The stock has gained 68.97% over the past three months, 131.13% in the previous twelve months, and 142.57% since the start of this year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.44% and 81.69%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Enphase Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.67.

On December 05th, 2017, Enphase Energy announced the appointment of David Ranhoff as the Company's Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Ranhoff will be responsible for all customer-facing activities - including global sales, marketing, and customer support - and will report directly to Badri Kothandaraman, Company President and CEO.

Applied Materials

Shares in Santa Clara, California headquartered Applied Materials, Inc. rose 1.23%, ending yesterday's session at $51.68 with a total trading volume of 5.96 million shares. The stock has gained 55.06% over the past twelve months and 60.15% on an YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 10.79%. Moreover, shares of Applied Materials, which provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide, have an RSI of 43.67.

On December 06th, 2017, research firm Wells Fargo initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $65 per share.

On December 15th, 2017, Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of February 21st, 2018.

Brooks Automation

On Wednesday Chelmsford, Massachusetts headquartered Brooks Automation, Inc.'s stock saw a rise of 0.88%, to close the day at $23.99. A total volume of 362,821 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 34.78% over the last twelve months and 40.54% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 14.94%. Additionally, shares of Brooks Automation, which provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets, have an RSI of 37.48.

On December 21st, 2017, research firm Stephens initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $32 per share.

Synopsys

Shares in Mountain View, California headquartered Synopsys, Inc. ended the day 0.42% higher at $85.71. A total volume of 941,149 shares was traded. The stock has gained 43.21% over the last twelve months and 45.62% since the start of this year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 9.09%. Furthermore, shares of Synopsys, which provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits, have an RSI of 39.84.

On December 11th, 2017, Synopsys has completed its acquisition of Black Duck Software, Inc., a privately held leader in automated solutions for securing and managing open source software. The value of the cash transaction was approximately $547 million net of cash acquired.

On December 12th, 2017, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underweight'.

