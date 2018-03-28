This Morning's Research Reports on Semiconductor Stocks -- First Solar, Himax Technologies, JinkoSolar, and Life Storage

www.wallstequities.com/registration

First Solar

Tempe, Arizona headquartered First Solar Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 3.39% lower at $71.51 with a total trading volume of 1.30 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.85% in the past month, 3.86% in the previous three months, and 153.31% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.92% above its 50-day moving average and 28.14% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of First Solar, which provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.79.

On March 13th, 2018, First Solar ("FSLR") and Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana ("Vectren") announced that the latter has selected FSLR to build the 50-megawatt solar array outlined last month as part of Vectren's long-term electric generation transition plan. The solar array will be situated on approximately 300 acres and will consist of about 150,000 solar panels.

Himax Technologies

On Tuesday, shares in Tainan City, Taiwan headquartered Himax Technologies Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.80 million shares. The stock ended the session 4.81% lower at $6.53. The Company's shares are trading 20.04% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Himax Technologies, which provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide, have an RSI of 30.43.

JinkoSolar Holding

Shangrao, China-based JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd's shares closed the day 6.67% lower at $18.18. The stock recorded a trading volume of 520,831 shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.45% over the past year. The stock is trading 8.67% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of JinkoSolar, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in China and internationally, have an RSI of 42.10.

On March 09th, 2018, JinkoSolar announced that it was awarded the "Top Brand PV" seal in the Australian, German, and Austrian markets by EuPD Research, Europe's leading sustainability research firm. The Top Brand PV seal is awarded based on survey responses from close to a thousand installers and intermediaries in markets with mature residential and commercial rooftop PV sectors, such as Australia, Germany, and Austria.

Life Storage

Shares in Life Storage Inc. finished 1.32% higher at $82.92. The stock recorded a trading volume of 464,200 shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 436,220 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.14% in the last month and 0.62% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.27% and 2.84%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Life Storage, which is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities, have an RSI of 58.58.

On March 02nd, 2018, research firm BMO Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform' while revising its previous target price from $78 a share to $79 a share.

On March 02nd, 2018, research firm BMO Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform' while revising its previous target price from $78 a share to $79 a share.

On March 19th, 2018, Life Storage announced that Robert J. Attea and Kenneth F. Myszka, co-founders and members of its Board of Directors, have informed the Board of their plan to retire and step down following the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Additionally, the Company has entered into an agreement with Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC, under which two new independent directors, Dana Hamilton and Edward Pettinella, as well as Chief Executive Officer David Rogers are appointed to the Board, effective immediately.

