This Morning's Research Reports on Semiconductor Stocks -- NVIDIA, SunPower, Sunrun, and Ultra Clean

NVIDIA

Santa Clara, California headquartered NVIDIA Corp.'s stock finished Monday's session 4.55% lower at $221.05. A total volume of 22.94 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 16.59 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.98% in the previous three months and 102.06% over the past year. The stock is trading 12.46% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of NVIDIA, which operates as a visual computing company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.69.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm Argus reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $250 a share to $280 a share.

On March 28th, 2018, at the Adobe Summit, NVIDIA and Adobe announced a strategic partnership to rapidly enhance their industry-leading artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies. Building on years of collaboration, the companies will work to optimize the Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning framework for NVIDIA® GPUs. The collaboration will speed time to market and improve performance of new, Sensei-powered services for Adobe Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud customers and developers.

SunPower

On Monday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered SunPower Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.80 million shares. The stock ended the session 4.39% lower at $7.63. The Company's shares have advanced 8.07% in the last month and 25.29% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.97% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of SunPower, which researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 49.87.

On March 08th, 2018, SunPower announced that the Company and Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) has completed the 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Covington, Okla. Approximately 85 jobs were created during peak construction of the facility. SunPower is now providing operations and maintenance services at the site.

Sunrun

San Francisco, California headquartered Sunrun Inc.'s shares closed the day 1.68% higher at $9.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.17 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.97 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 30.84% in the last month, 49.59% over the previous three months, and 73.95% over the past year. The stock is trading 31.65% and 41.05% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Sunrun, which engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the US, have an RSI of 73.63.

On March 07th, 2018, research firm JMP Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Market Outperform'. Register for your free report coverage on RUN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RUN

Ultra Clean Holdings

Shares in Hayward, California headquartered Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. finished 5.66% lower at $18.16. The stock recorded a trading volume of 993,060 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.24% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.80%. Furthermore, shares of Ultra Clean, which designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe, have an RSI of 39.87. Get the free research report on UCTT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=UCTT

