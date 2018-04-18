This Morning's Research Reports on Tech Stocks -- Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec, Zscaler, and MACOM Technology Solutions

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CHKP, SYMC, ZS, and MTSI which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com navigates the Technology sector, which is the category of stocks relating to the research, development, and/or distribution of technologically-based goods and services. Under assessment this morning are the following equities: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP), Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Check Point Software Technologies

Tel Aviv, Israel headquartered Check Point Software Technologies Ltd's stock finished Tuesday's session 1.68% higher at $104.67 with a total trading volume of 812,213 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.04% in the past month, 2.13% in the previous three months, and 1.52% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.50% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61.11.

On April 03rd, 2018, Check Point Software Technologies announced that it will release its Q1 financial results for the quarter ending March 31st, 2018, on April 25th, 2018, before the US financial markets open. Management will host a conference call with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. EDT that same day. A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website. Get the full research report on CHKP for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CHKP

Symantec

On Tuesday, shares in Mountain View, California headquartered Symantec Corp. recorded a trading volume of 3.01 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.61% higher at $27.92. The Company's shares have advanced 2.01% in the last month and 0.18% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 4.44% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Symantec, which together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 62.93.

On April 06th, 2018, research firm Standpoint Research upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

On April 16th, 2018, Symantec announced that it will release the financial results for its Q4 FY18 and full year FY18, which ended on March 30th, 2018, after the US market close on May 10th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Download our actionable research report on SYMC at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SYMC

Zscaler

San Jose, California headquartered Zscaler Inc.'s shares closed the day 0.83% lower at $28.75. The stock recorded a trading volume of 951,462 shares. Shares of the Company, which operates as a cloud security company worldwide, are trading 0.94% above their 50-day moving average.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Stephens initiated an 'Equal-Weight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $29 per share.

On April 11th, 2018, Zscaler announced the immediate availability of FIPS 140-2 validated encryption within Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access, including the Zscaler application. FIPS 140-2 is the US government standard used to ensure that cryptographic modules meet the necessary security levels for confidentiality and integrity of Sensitive but Unclassified information. Register for your free report coverage on ZS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZS

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

Shares in Lowell, Massachusetts headquartered MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. finished 7.28% higher at $18.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.53 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.49 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.47%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency, microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the US, Asia Pacific, and internationally, have an RSI of 51.24.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Northland Capital initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $25 per share.

On April 10th, 2018, MACOM Technology Solutions announced that it will release its financial results for Q2 FY18 on May 01st, 2018, after the market close. Following the press release, John Croteau, President and CEO, and Bob McMullan, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. Get the free research report on MTSI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MTSI

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-research-reports-on-tech-stocks----check-point-software-technologies-symantec-zscaler-and-macom-technology-solutions-300632022.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities