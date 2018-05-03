This Morning's Research Reports on Tech Stocks -- Palo Alto Networks, Super Micro Computer, Zayo, and Benchmark Electronics

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Palo Alto Networks

Santa Clara, California headquartered Palo Alto Networks Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 1.32% higher at $196.69 with a total trading volume of 1.33 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.68% in the past month, 24.59% in the previous three months, and 78.96% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.53% above its 50-day moving average and 27.19% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides security platform solutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64.07.

On April 24th, 2018, Palo Alto Networks announced that it has completed its acquisition of Israel-based Secdo. This transaction brings sophisticated endpoint detection and response, or EDR, capabilities - including unique data collection and visualization - to Palo Alto Networks Traps™ advanced endpoint protection and the Application Framework in order to enhance their ability to rapidly detect and stop even the stealthiest attacks.

On April 30th, 2018, research firm Gabelli & Co downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold', with a target price of $188 per share. Get the full research report on PANW for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PANW

Super Micro Computer

On Wednesday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered Super Micro Computer Inc. recorded a trading volume of 379,455 shares. The stock ended the session 1.64% lower at $17.95. The Company's shares have advanced 8.13% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.36% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture, have an RSI of 52.96.

On May 01st, 2018, Super Micro Computer announced the availability of a new look all-flash NVMe™ (Non-Volatile Memory Express) 1U SuperServer and 1U JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash) that support 32 front loading hot-swap Intel "Ruler" form factor NVMe SSDs. The new Intel® SSD DC P4500 in the "Ruler" form factor, which looks like a 12-inch ruler, is thermally optimized to require up to 55% less airflow than a traditional 2.5-inch U.2 SSD. Download our actionable research report on SMCI at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SMCI

Zayo Group Holdings

Boulder, Colorado headquartered Zayo Group Holdings Inc.'s shares closed the day 0.28% lower at $35.65. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.11 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.74% in the last month and 1.60% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.25% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Zayo, which through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the US, Canada, and Europe, have an RSI of 43.25.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm Deutsche Bank upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $37 a share to $42 a share.

On April 18th, 2018, Zayo announced that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Neutral Path Communications and Near North Partners. The acquisition adds 452-owned route miles, plus additional leased route miles, to Zayo's extensive North American network, including a unique, high-count fiber route from Minneapolis to Omaha. Register for your free report coverage on ZAYO at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZAYO

Benchmark Electronics

Shares in Scottsdale, Arizona headquartered Benchmark Electronics Inc. finished 0.75% lower at $26.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 386,296 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 12.30%. Furthermore, shares of Benchmark Electronics, which together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe, have an RSI of 28.37.

On April 25th, 2018, Benchmark Electronics announced its results for the three months ended March 31st, 2018. For Q1 2018, net sales were $608 million, operating margin was 3.0%, and net loss was $(24) million. The Company projects that new program bookings for the first quarter will result in annualized revenue of $141 million to $201 million when fully launched in the next 12 to 24 months. Get the free research report on BHE at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BHE

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-research-reports-on-tech-stocks----palo-alto-networks-super-micro-computer-zayo-and-benchmark-electronics-300641937.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities