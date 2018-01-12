This Morning's Research Reports on Telecom Services Stocks -- iPass, VEON Ltd, KT Corp., and Telefonica

iPass

Redwood Shores, California headquartered iPass Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.13% lower at $0.49. A total volume of 793,575 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 447,920 shares. The Company's shares are trading 14.07% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of iPass, which provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.80. Get the full research report on IPAS for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IPAS

VEON Ltd

On Thursday, shares in Amsterdam, the Netherlands headquartered VEON Ltd recorded a trading volume of 3.49 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.44% higher at $3.88. The Company's shares have advanced 1.70% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.11% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of VEON, which through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services, have an RSI of 51.19.

On December 22nd, 2017, VEON announced that the Company's subsidiary, PJSC VimpelCom has successfully repatriated a net amount of approximately USD 200 million from its wholly owned Uzbekistan subsidiary, LLC Unitel. The currency conversion to USD 200 million resulted in a foreign currency exchange loss of approximately USD 49 million, which will be recorded as a finance cost in the 2017 income statement of VEON. Download our actionable research report on VEON at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VEON

KT Corp.

Seongnam, South Korea headquartered KT Corp.'s shares closed the day 0.19% lower at $15.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 630,785 shares. The Company's shares have gained 2.00% in the last month, 9.57% over the previous three months, and 12.70% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.90% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of KT Corp., which provides telecommunications services in Korea, have an RSI of 58.68.

On January 11th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal-Weight' to 'Underweight'. Register for your free report coverage on KT at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KT

Telefonica

Shares in Madrid, Spain headquartered Telefonica S.A. finished 0.20% lower at $9.81. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.13 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.66% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.83%. Furthermore, shares of Telefonica, which provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America, have an RSI of 46.45. Get the free research report on TEF at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TEF

