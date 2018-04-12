This Morning's Research Reports on Wireless Communications Stocks -- TELUS, TIM Participacoes, T-Mobile US, and Ubiquiti Networks

www.wallstequities.com/registration

TELUS

Vancouver, Canada-based TELUS Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.39% higher at $35.77 with a total trading volume of 321,423 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.35% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.37% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of TELUS, which together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.28.

On April 05th, 2018, TELUS announced the launch of Boost Wi-Fi, a powerful system that extends the reach of in-home Wi-Fi signals to ensure every corner of the house has a strong and reliable Internet connection. With dead zones eliminated, Boost Wi-Fi ensures that users can video chat in the basement or stream a movie in the bedroom, while smart-home Internet of Things devices remain connected no matter where they are in the house.

TIM Participacoes

On Wednesday, shares in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil headquartered TIM Participacoes S.A. recorded a trading volume of 557,525 shares. The stock ended the session 1.26% higher at $21.74. The Company's shares have advanced 8.27% in the previous three months and 36.22% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.04% above its 50-day moving average and 15.18% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of TIM Participacoes, which through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil, have an RSI of 52.56.

On April 03rd, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $30 per share.

On April 06th, 2018, TIM Participacoes announced that it has filed its 2017 annual Form 20-F for the calendar year ended in December 31st, 2017, with the US SEC. The annual Form 20-F is available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website.

T-Mobile US

Bellevue, Washington headquartered T-Mobile US Inc.'s shares closed the day 0.33% lower at $62.92. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.77 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 4.21 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 2.02% and 1.47% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of T-Mobile US, which together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, have an RSI of 58.36.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $80 per share.

On April 01st, 2018, T-Mobile US unveiled the world's first Smartshoephone™: T-Mobile Sidekicks. Rebooted for the new millennium with a nod to the cult classic that changed everything, this latest innovation brings all the fun and function from the original Sidekick, combined with state-of-the-art design, to create an entirely new category of smart device. T-Mobile Sidekicks are fully tricked out for speed on the fastest LTE network ever and optimized for unlimited data with T-Mobile ONE.

Ubiquiti Networks

Shares in New York headquartered Ubiquiti Networks Inc. finished 0.09% higher at $69.32. The stock recorded a trading volume of 451,501 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 39.96% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.16%. Furthermore, shares of Ubiquiti Networks, which develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide, have an RSI of 48.37.

