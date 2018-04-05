This Morning's Technical Outlook on Aerospace Products & Services Stocks -- Axon Enterprise, BWX Technologies, Embraer, and General Dynamics

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Axon Enterprise

Scottsdale, Arizona headquartered Axon Enterprise Inc.'s shares declined slightly by 0.99%, closing Wednesday's trading session at $41.98. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.46 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 968,210 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.67% in the last month, 58.12% over the previous three months, and 86.58% over the past year. The stock is trading 28.58% above its 50-day moving average and 59.78% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Axon Enterprise, which develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 72.80.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Northland Capital initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock. Get the full research report on AAXN for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AAXN

BWX Technologies

On Wednesday, shares in Lynchburg, Virginia headquartered BWX Technologies Inc. recorded a trading volume of 344,459 shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.33%, ending the day at $63.93. The Company's shares have advanced 5.62% in the previous three months and 35.44% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.29% and 9.70%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of BWX Technologies, which manufactures and sells nuclear components to the US government, have an RSI of 48.43.

On March 12th, 2018, BWX Technologies announced that its subsidiary, BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Inc. (BWXT NEC), has been awarded a CA$168 million, five-year contract extension to manufacture fuel for Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) Darlington and Pickering nuclear generating stations. The deal extends BWXT NEC's current fuel manufacturing arrangement with OPG to the end of 2023.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Barclays initiated an 'Underweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $62 per share. BWXT's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BWXT

Embraer

Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil headquartered Embraer S.A.'s stock finished the day 1.55% lower at $25.48 with a total trading volume of 777,671 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.09% in the previous three months and 19.45% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 14.32%. Additionally, shares of Embraer, which designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 45.93.

On March 08th, 2018, Embraer released its Q4 FY17 and FY17 results. For Q4 2017, revenues reached US$ 1,733.0 million; adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items, was US$ 220.3 million; and net income attributable to Company shareholders was US$ 35.2 million. For the full year, revenues were US$ 5,839.3 million; adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items, was US$ 712.5 million; and net income attributable to Company shareholders was US$ 246.8 million. Register for your free research report on ERJ at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ERJ

General Dynamics

Shares in Falls Church, Virginia-based General Dynamics Corp. ended yesterday's session 0.81% lower at $218.54. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.65 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.65 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.00% over the previous three months and 16.41% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.53% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of General Dynamics, which operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide, have an RSI of 45.27.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Barclays initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $282 per share.

On April 03rd, 2018, General Dynamics has completed its acquisition of CSRA Inc. The transaction, valued at approximately $9.7 billion, is expected to be accretive to GAAP earnings per share and to free cash flow per share in 2019, and is expected to generate estimated annual pre-tax cost savings of approximately 2% of the combined company's revenue by 2020. CSRA is now part of General Dynamics Information Technology. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on GD available at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GD

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-aerospace-products--services-stocks----axon-enterprise-bwx-technologies-embraer-and-general-dynamics-300624897.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

