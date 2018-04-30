This Morning's Technical Outlook on Asset Management Stocks -- Altaba, Ameriprise Financial, Apollo Investment, and Artisan Partners Asset Management

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Altaba

New York-based Altaba Inc.'s stock saw a slight decline of 0.10%, finishing last Friday's trading session at $69.73. A total volume of 10.65 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 7.32 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 44.19% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.70%. Additionally, shares of Altaba, which operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.82.

Ameriprise Financial

Shares in Minneapolis, Minnesota headquartered Ameriprise Financial Inc. ended Friday's trading session at $141.74, down slightly by 0.31% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 768,189 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 10.34% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.21% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Ameriprise Financial, which through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 41.60.

On April 25th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $154 per share.

Apollo Investment

On Friday, shares in Apollo Investment Corp. recorded a trading volume of 355,197 shares. The stock rose slightly 0.56%, closing the day at $5.37. The Company's shares have gained 3.27% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.49% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Apollo Investment, which provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans, have an RSI of 49.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

At the close of trading on Friday, shares in Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. recorded a trading volume of 229,384 shares. The stock finished the session 0.15% lower at $32.50. The Company's shares have gained 14.60% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.27%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-US funds, as well as mutual funds, non-US funds and collective trusts, have an RSI of 46.14.

