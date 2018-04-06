This Morning's Technical Outlook on Asset Management Stocks -- Athene, BlackRock, Northern Trust, and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Athene Holding

Pembroke, Bermuda-based Athene Holding Ltd's shares gained slightly by 0.23%, closing Thursday's trading session at $47.95. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.62 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 2.70% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Athene, which issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the US, the District of Columbia, and Germany, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.39.

BlackRock

On Thursday, shares in New York City-based BlackRock Inc. recorded a trading volume of 396,301 shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.39%, ending the day at $538.40. The Company's shares have advanced 4.68% in the previous three months and 41.39% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 11.22%. Furthermore, shares of BlackRock, which provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks, have an RSI of 49.20.

On March 29th, 2018, BlackRock announced that it will report its Q1 2018 earnings prior to the opening of the NYSE on April 12th, 2018. Chairman and CEO, Laurence D. Fink; President, Robert S. Kapito; and CFO, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. A live, listen-only webcast will be available under the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Northern Trust

Chicago, Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp.'s stock finished the day 0.32% lower at $104.46 with a total trading volume of 840,598 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.41% in the previous three months and 21.07% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.04%. Additionally, shares of Northern Trust, which provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide, have an RSI of 51.21.

On March 21st, 2018, The Northern Trust Company, a subsidiary of Northern Trust, has increased its prime rate from 4.50% to 4.75%, effective March 22nd, 2018.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Shares in US-domiciled Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund ended yesterday's session 0.23% higher at $13.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 208,667 shares. The Company's shares are trading 0.55% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which invests in the fixed income markets of the US, have an RSI of 54.59.

On April 02nd, 2018, Eaton Vance Management, which manages Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, announced the distribution dates and amounts for its closed-end funds.

