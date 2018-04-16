This Morning's Technical Outlook on Asset Management Stocks -- Federated Investors, Lazard, Moelis, and New Mountain Finance

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on FII, LAZ, MC, and NMFC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com shifts focus on the Asset Management industry, which includes people who and companies that manage investments on behalf of others. Those consist of, for example, investment managers that manage the assets of a pension fund. In this morning's lineup are these four equities: Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE: FII), Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), Moelis & Co. (NYSE: MC), and New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE: NMFC). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Federated Investors

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 2.14%, finishing last Friday's trading session at $32.08. A total volume of 1.62 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.18 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 20.56% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.01%. Additionally, shares of Federated Investors, which through its subsidiaries, provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.48.

On April 10th, 2018, Federated Investors announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018, after the market closes on April 26th, 2018. A conference call will be held on April 27th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Separately, the Company announced that its Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held on April 26th, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. ET in Suite 200 of the Liberty Center in Pittsburgh.

Lazard

Shares in Hamilton, Bermuda-based Lazard Ltd ended at $52.77, down slightly by 0.85% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 350,292 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.41% over the past year. The stock is trading 9.11% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Lazard, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide, have an RSI of 48.02.

On April 11th, 2018, Lazard announced that it will issue a press release covering its first-quarter 2018 results on the morning of April 26th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT that same day to discuss its results. The live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website.

Moelis

On Friday, shares in New York headquartered Moelis & Co. recorded a trading volume of 273,913 shares. The stock declined 1.42%, closing the day at $52.00. The Company's shares have gained 7.82% over the previous three months and 54.83% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.36% above its 50-day moving average and 16.71% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Moelis have an RSI of 52.83.

On April 04th, 2018, Moelis announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results after the market closes on April 23rd, 2018. Ken Moelis, Chairman and CEO, and Joe Simon, CFO, will host a related conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to review the results. A question-and-answer session will follow the review.

New Mountain Finance

Last Friday, shares in New Mountain Finance Corp. recorded a trading volume of 193,637 shares. The stock finished the session 0.38% lower at $13.25. The Company's shares have gained 1.15% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.11%. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 51.07.

On April 09th, 2018, New Mountain Finance announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018 on May 07th, 2018, after the close of the US financial markets. The Company will also announce its Q2 2018 dividend that day. Additionally, the Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on May 08th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-asset-management-stocks----federated-investors-lazard-moelis-and-new-mountain-finance-300630147.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities