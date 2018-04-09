This Morning's Technical Outlook on Asset Management Stocks -- Nuveen, Och-Ziff, Prospect Capital, and SEI Investments

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

US-domiciled Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund's stock rose slightly by 0.28%, finishing last Friday's trading session at $14.56. A total volume of 294,492 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 0.83% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.44%. Additionally, shares of Nuveen, which invests in the fixed income markets of the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.41.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Shares in New York City-based Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC ended at $2.27, plummeting 6.97% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.37 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 722,390 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.89% over the past year. The stock is trading 12.62% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides investment advisory services for its clients, have an RSI of 27.25.

Prospect Capital

On Friday, shares in Prospect Capital Corp. recorded a trading volume of 912,633 shares. The stock closed the day flat at $6.66. The Company's shares are trading 0.62% above their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Prospect Capital, which specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions, have an RSI of 58.14.

SEI Investments

At the close of trading on Friday, shares in Oaks, Pennsylvania-based SEI Investments Co. recorded a trading volume of 517,755 shares. The stock finished the session 2.48% lower at $72.78. The Company's shares have gained 44.12% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 10.98%. Furthermore, shares of SEI Investments, which through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients, have an RSI of 44.99.

On March 20th, 2018, SEI Investments (SEIC) announced its strategic partnership with Quovo, a leading provider of account aggregation and data analytics for finance. Through this relationship, SEIC will implement data-aggregation applications that will provide real-time account information for financial intermediaries and end-investors.

