This Morning's Technical Outlook on Asset Management Stocks -- State Street, BlackRock Capital Investment, Financial Engines, and Franklin Resources

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on STT, BKCC, FNGN, and BEN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com scans State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT), BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: BKCC), Financial Engines Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGN), and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN). The Asset Management industry is an integral component of the global Financial Services sector, responsible for professionally managing assets owned by a broad range of institutional and individual investors. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

State Street

Boston, Massachusetts headquartered State Street Corp.'s stock saw a decline of 3.73%, finishing last Friday's trading session at $97.71. A total volume of 2.78 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.80 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.65% over the previous three months and 26.45% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.88%. Additionally, shares of State Street, which through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.07.

On March 22nd, 2018, State Street announced the appointment of Ian Appleyard as Executive Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective May 09th, 2018. Mr. Appleyard will be responsible for leading financial reporting, regulatory reporting, and accounting operations and controls activities for the Company on a global basis. He will report directly to Eric Aboaf, CFO. Get the full research report on STT for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=STT

BlackRock Capital Investment

Shares in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. ended at $5.92, down slightly by 0.67% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 446,826 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.90% in the past month. The stock is trading 1.62% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which specializes in investments in middle market companies, have an RSI of 55.26.

On March 07th, 2018, BlackRock Capital Investment announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.18 per share, payable on April 02nd, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 19th, 2018. BKCC's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BKCC

Financial Engines

On Friday, shares in Sunnyvale, California headquartered Financial Engines Inc. recorded a trading volume of 596,662 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 467,870 shares. The stock declined 2.06%, closing the day at $33.25. The Company's shares have gained 11.02% in the last month and 10.83% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 6.76% above its 50-day moving average and 0.76% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Financial Engines, which provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the US, have an RSI of 49.65. Register for your free research report on FNGN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FNGN

Franklin Resources

At the close of trading on Friday, shares in San Mateo, California-based Franklin Resources Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4.51 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 3.27 million shares. The stock finished the session 1.66% lower at $36.65. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 10.08%. Furthermore, shares of Franklin Resources, which through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships, have an RSI of 29.96.

On March 08th, 2018, Franklin Resources reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $744.9 billion at February 28th, 2018, compared to $770.8 billion at January 31st, 2018. The decrease in AUM was primarily attributable to net market losses as well as outflows. Preliminary AUM for the quarter, through February 28th, 2018, was $756.5 billion. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on BEN available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BEN

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-asset-management-stocks----state-street-blackrock-capital-investment-financial-engines-and-franklin-resources-300619214.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities