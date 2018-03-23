This Morning's Technical Outlook on Asset Management Stocks -- T. Rowe Price, Bank of New York Mellon, Blackstone, and Carlyle

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on TROW, BK, BX, and CG which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com covers the recent performance of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW), The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE: BK), The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX), and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG). Asset Management companies manage the financial assets of corporate, institutional, and individual clients. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

T. Rowe Price Group

Baltimore, Maryland-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc.'s shares dropped 4.39%, closing Thursday's trading session at $107.64. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.67 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.73 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.36% over the previous three months and 56.48% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.89% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of T. Rowe Price, which provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.80.

On March 13th, 2018, T. Rowe Price announced the launch of the T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund (Ticker: TMSRX for Investor Class shares and TMSSX for I Class shares). The fund seeks to diversify investment risk for clients by combining six internally managed liquid alternative strategies to provide different sources of alpha in one multi-strategy approach, whose returns are expected to have low correlation to the equity and fixed income markets. Get the full research report on TROW for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TROW

Bank of New York Mellon

On Thursday, shares in New York headquartered The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. recorded a trading volume of 6.46 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 4.81 million shares. The stock dropped 4.74%, ending the day at $52.02. The Company's shares have advanced 12.69% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.66%. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 30.92.

On March 01st, 2018, Bank of New York Mellon (BK) announced the expanded role of its Intermediary Analytics solutions suite, formerly Albridge Analytics, in supporting asset managers and broker-dealers globally. The integration of Intermediary Analytics into BK's Asset Servicing business facilitates the creation of new and enhanced distribution solutions intended to help the latter's clients improve business performance and maximize growth opportunities.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm Goldman downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. BK's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BK

Blackstone Group

New York City-based The Blackstone Group L.P.'s stock finished the day 2.34% lower at $32.49. A total volume of 14.62 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 5.49 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.49% in the previous three months and 8.37% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.14%. Additionally, shares of Blackstone, which provides financial advisory services to its clients, have an RSI of 32.89.

On March 19th, 2018, Blackstone Group (BX) announced that Michael McRaith, former Director of the US Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office, will join the Firm as a Managing Director for Blackstone Insurance Solutions (BIS). BIS is a newly formed business delivering BX's investment management expertise and innovative products to insurers, helping those firms meet long-term policyholder obligations and drive shareholder value. Register for your free research report on BX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BX

Carlyle Group

Shares in Washington, District of Columbia-based The Carlyle Group L.P. ended yesterday's session 1.80% lower at $21.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 507,727 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.40% over the previous three months and 40.83% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.81% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Carlyle, which specializes in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector, have an RSI of 34.98.

On March 01st, 2018, Carlyle announced that it has invested in Boston-based CFGI, a national provider of high-end technical accounting and finance advisory services to the office of the CFO. CFGI currently serves more than 500 national and international clients, with offices in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on CG available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CG

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-asset-management-stocks----t-rowe-price-bank-of-new-york-mellon-blackstone-and-carlyle-300618633.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities