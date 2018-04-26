This Morning's Technical Outlook on Asset Management Stocks -- US Global Investors, Voya Financial, Waddell & Reed Financial, and WisdomTree Investments

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on GROW, VOYA, WDR, and WETF which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has issued research reports on US Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR), and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF). Companies in the Asset Management industry manage the financial assets of corporate, institutional, and individual clients. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

US Global Investors

On Wednesday, shares in San Antonio, Texas-based US Global Investors Inc. recorded a trading volume of 61,307 shares. The stock ended at $2.91, declining 0.34% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 117.16% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.68%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides its services to investment companies, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.66. Get the full research report on GROW for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GROW

Voya Financial

New York-based Voya Financial Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.08% higher at $52.75. A total volume of 1.88 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 38.74% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.72% and 17.35%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Voya Financial, which operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the US, have an RSI of 57.22.

On April 17th, 2018, Voya Financial announced that its non-profit partner, Working in Support of Education (W!se), has released its ranking of the 2018 "100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance." The "100 Best" is believed to be the first and only US ranking in the field of personal finance education. The schools were honored during a ceremony on April 16th, 2018, at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

On April 25th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $60 per share. VOYA's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VOYA

Waddell & Reed Financial

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Overland Park, Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. saw a drop of 0.30%, ending the day at $20.26. The stock recorded a trading volume of 643,510 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 13.06% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.67% and 0.17%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the US, have an RSI of 50.50.

On April 18th, 2018, Waddell & Reed announced that it had appointed firm veteran Amy Scupham, CFA, as President of Ivy Distributors, Inc., the distributor of Ivy Funds® mutual funds and the financial products and services offered by its affiliates, including Ivy Investment Management Company, an SEC registered investment advisor. Scupham takes over for Nikki Newton, who is stepping down from his role at the Company, but who will be available through May 15th, 2018 to assist Scupham with the transition of his responsibilities. Register for your free research report on WDR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WDR

WisdomTree Investments

New York-based WisdomTree Investments Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.13% higher at $9.87 with a total trading volume of 1.17 million shares. The stock has gained 13.58% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 3.36%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager, have an RSI of 59.56.

On April 10th, 2018, WisdomTree Investments announced plans to release its Q1 results on April 27th, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. A webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be accessible under the Investor Relations section of the Firm's website.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse resumed its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $13 per share. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on WETF available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WETF

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-asset-management-stocks----us-global-investors-voya-financial-waddell--reed-financial-and-wisdomtree-investments-300637124.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities