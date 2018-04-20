This Morning's Technical Outlook on Banking Stocks -- Barclays, Credit Suisse, East West, and HSBC Holdings

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BCS, CS, EWBC, and HSBC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research coverage has been initiated by WallStEquities.com on Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC), and HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBC). Companies in the Foreign Money Center Banks space offer financial services in foreign countries. Many times, they are multinationals and service many different countries. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Barclays

London, the UK headquartered Barclays PLC's shares gained slightly by 0.41%, closing Thursday's trading session at $12.27. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.24 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.57% in the last month, 10.84% over the previous three months, and 16.08% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.95% above its 50-day moving average and 14.29% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Barclays, which through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the UK, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, Middle-East, and Asia, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.39.

On April 11th, 2018, Barclays Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Barclays, released the third report of its Impact Series, authored by Barclays' Research team and supported by the Barclays Social Innovation Facility. Titled "Robots at the gate: Humans and technology at work," the report explores the ways technology is fundamentally re-shaping the nature of work and the implications of this re-shaping process accelerating in coming decades.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm Jefferies upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. Get the full research report on BCS for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BCS

Credit Suisse Group

On Thursday, shares in Zurich, Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Group AG recorded a trading volume of 1.75 million shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.91%, ending the day at $16.59. The Company's shares have advanced 20.90% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 0.32%. Furthermore, shares of Credit Suisse, which together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide, have an RSI of 42.43.

On April 11th, 2018, Credit Suisse AG, the principal operating subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group, announced that commodities declined in March amid shifting supply and demand expectations across multiple sectors. The Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return performance was lower for the month, with 15 out of 22 Index constituents posting losses. CS's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CS

East West Bancorp

Pasadena, California headquartered East West Bancorp Inc.'s stock finished the day 5.96% higher at $65.07. A total volume of 1.88 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 960,990 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.02% in the last month and 27.29% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.01% and 7.27%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the US and Greater China, have an RSI of 58.82. Register for your free research report on EWBC at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EWBC

HSBC Holdings

Shares in London, the UK headquartered HSBC Holdings PLC ended yesterday's session 1.73% higher at $49.41. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.71 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 24.36% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.39% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of HSBC Holdings, which provides banking and financial products and services, have an RSI of 55.40.

On April 17th, 2018, HSBC and Virtual Enterprises International announced a landmark, two-year $750,000 grant that will allow pivotal growth of the nonprofit's youth entrepreneurship and career-readiness program in high schools and middle schools throughout the United States. VEI is an in-school, global business simulation program that teaches students how to run a business and assigns them executive and management roles that prepare them for real-life work experiences.

On April 19th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Neutral'. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on HSBC available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HSBC

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-banking-stocks----barclays-credit-suisse-east-west-and-hsbc-holdings-300633599.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities