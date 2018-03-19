This Morning's Technical Outlook on Banking Stocks -- Comerica, First Republic Bank, Banco Santander-Chile, and Bank of America

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CMA, FRC, BSAC, and BAC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com scans Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA), First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC), and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC). Companies in the Money Center Banks space are located in a financial center, such as New York or San Francisco that deals in national and international financial markets. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Comerica

Texas headquartered Comerica Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.91%, finishing last Friday's trading session at $98.94. A total volume of 2.71 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.47 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.58% in the last month, 16.66% over the previous three months, and 37.63% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.75% and 23.00%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Comerica have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.88.

On March 05th, 2018, research firm Wedbush reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $97 a share to $102 a share.

On March 09th, 2018, Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica, announced that Morgan Rector, President, Entertainment Group, and Regional Manager, Wealth Management –Ventura and Los Angeles County Region, will be named California Market President, effective April 13th, 2018. Rector will succeed Judith "Judy" S. Love, California Market President, who plans to retire in June 2018. Get the full research report on CMA for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CMA

First Republic Bank

Shares in California headquartered First Republic Bank ended at $96.64, up 1.10% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.43 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.57% in the past month and 8.82% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 4.89% and 0.73% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company have an RSI of 57.68.

On March 05th, 2018, First Republic Bank announced that Bill Grinnell and Darin Souza have joined First Republic Investment Management. Grinnell and Souza were each named Managing Director and will work in the Bank's office at 160 Federal Street in Boston. Both will provide investment management, retirement planning, and other wealth management services to individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and foundations.

On March 06th, 2018, research firm Barclays upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal Weight' to 'Overweight' while revising its previous target price from $93 a share to $110 a share. FRC's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FRC

Banco Santander-Chile

On Friday, shares in Chile headquartered Banco Santander-Chile recorded a trading volume of 335,303 shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.21%, closing the day at $33.20. The Company's shares have gained 18.02% over the previous three months and 38.68% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.04% above its 50-day moving average and 11.65% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Banco Santander-Chile have an RSI of 52.15.

On February 28th, 2018, Banco Santander-Chile announced that its Board of Directors unanimously agreed to name the current Chilean Country Head of Grupo Santander and CEO, Claudio Melandri H., as the new President of the Board of Directors, effective March 01st, 2018. This decision was made on February 27th, 2018 after the resignation of Mr. Vittorio Corbo, which was announced that afternoon through the material event sent to the Superintendencia de Bancos e Instituciones Financieras and the SEC. Register for your free research report on BSAC at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BSAC

Bank of America

On Friday, shares in North Carolina-based Bank of America Corp. recorded a trading volume of 83.16 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 72.01 shares. The stock finished the session 0.22% higher at $32.17. The Company's shares have gained 11.55% in the previous three months and 27.56% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.86% and 18.95%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 53.10.

On March 07th, 2018, Bank of America announced that according to the second annual "Bank of America Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight," which surveyed Hispanic entrepreneurs across the US, the majority believe that the national economy (60%) and their local economies (67%) will improve in 2018—much higher than their non-Hispanic counterparts (46% and 48%, respectively). Hispanic entrepreneurs are also more bullish on revenue and hiring in the year ahead. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on BAC available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BAC

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-banking-stocks----comerica-first-republic-bank-banco-santander-chile-and-bank-of-america-300615771.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities