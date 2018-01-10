This Morning's Technical Outlook on Banking Stocks -- Lloyds Banking, UBS Group, Banco Santander, and Royal Bank of Scotland

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Lloyds Banking Group

London, the UK headquartered Lloyds Banking Group PLC's shares gained slightly by 0.26%, closing Tuesday's trading session at $3.79. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.11 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.67% in the last month, 5.87% over the previous three months, and 19.00% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.62% above its 50-day moving average and 6.83% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Lloyds Banking, which provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business customers in the UK and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.75.

On December 11th, 2017, research firm Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Neutral'. Get the full research report on LYG for free by clicking below at:

UBS Group

On Tuesday, shares in Zurich, Switzerland headquartered UBS Group AG recorded a trading volume of 1.84 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.78 million shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.26%, ending the day at $18.93. The Company's shares have advanced 11.09% in the past month, 11.16% in the previous three months, and 15.01% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.69% and 11.82%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of UBS Group, which together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions clients worldwide, have an RSI of 72.41.

On January 05th, 2018, UBS Investment Bank, a business division of UBS Group, announced coupon payments for 19 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes, all traded on the NYSE Arca: MLPI, MLPQ, MLPG, BDCS, BDCL, MLPZ, MLPB, BDCZ, LBDC, DVYL, SDYL, MORL, DVHL, CEFL, LMLP, HDLV, SMHD, LRET, MRRL. UBS's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at:

Banco Santander

Madrid, Spain headquartered Banco Santander S.A.'s stock finished the day 0.15% lower at $6.76 with a total trading volume of 3.42 million shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 4.32% in the last month, 0.71% in the previous three months, and 29.34% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.68% and 4.11%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Banco Santander, which together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide, have an RSI of 62.26.

On December 14th, 2017, Santander Bank, N.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco Santander, announced that it has raised the Bank's prime rate from 4.25% to 4.50%, effective December 13th, 2017. Register for your free research report on SAN at:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group

Shares in Edinburgh, the UK headquartered The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC ended yesterday's session 0.65% higher at $7.73. The stock recorded a trading volume of 502,152 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.20% in the last month, 7.36% over the previous three months, and 39.53% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.43% and 12.40% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide, have an RSI of 63.07.

On January 02nd, 2018, research firm Bernstein downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform'. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on RBS available at:

