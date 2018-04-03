This Morning's Technical Outlook on Biotech Stocks -- Auris Medical, Anthera Pharma, Aralez Pharma, and Aratana Therapeutics

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Auris Medical Holding

Zug, Switzerland headquartered Auris Medical Holding AG's shares closed Monday's trading session flat at $1.60. The stock recorded a trading volume of 106,267 shares. The Company's shares are trading 45.77% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Auris Medical, which focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.06. Get the full research report on EARS for free by clicking below at:

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

On Monday, shares in Hayward, California headquartered Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.35 million shares. The stock dropped 1.88%, ending the day at $0.31. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 78.89%. Furthermore, shares of Anthera Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, have an RSI of 25.23. ANTH's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at:

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Milton, Canada headquartered Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished the day 6.00% lower at $1.41 with a total trading volume of 313,270 shares. Shares of the Company, which operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada, Ireland, and the US, are trading below their 200-day moving average by 9.22%. The stock has an RSI of 35.11.

On March 13th, 2018, Aralez Pharma announced its financial results Q4 and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, total revenues were $28.0 million; SG&A expenses totaled $28.8 million; and net loss was $45.8 million. For the full year, total revenues were $105.9 million, SG&A expenses totaled $116.6 million, and net loss was $125,205 million. Register for your free research report on ARLZ at:

Aratana Therapeutics

Shares in Leawood, Kansas headquartered Aratana Therapeutics Inc. ended yesterday's session 0.91% higher at $4.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 565,097 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 499,750 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.10% in the last month. The stock is trading 3.42% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Aratana Therapeutics, which focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the US and Belgium, have an RSI of 57.25.

On March 13th, 2018, Aratana Therapeutics announced its Q4 and full-year 2017 financial results. For Q4 2017, total net revenues were $10.4 million, and net loss was $15.6 million. For the full year 2017, total net revenues were $25.6 million, and net loss was $47.5 million. As of December 31st, 2017, the Company had approximately $68.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Stifel upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy', with a target price of $8 per share. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on PETX available at:

