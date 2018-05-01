This Morning's Technical Outlook on Credit Services Stocks -- Total System Services, Triangle Capital, Visa, and Yirendai

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on TSS, TCAP, V, and YRD which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com redirects investors' attention to the Credit Services space, which includes companies that originate, acquire, and service loans to individuals and corporations, and offer above-average dividend yields. Four stocks have been lined up for review this morning, and they are: Total System Services Inc. (NYSE: TSS), Triangle Capital Corp. (NYSE: TCAP), Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), and Yirendai Ltd (NYSE: YRD). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Total System Services

Columbus, Georgia headquartered Total System Services Inc.'s shares gained 1.13%, closing Monday's trading session at $84.06. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.73 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.27 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 46.68% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.61% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.32.

On April 12th, 2018, Total System Services (TSS) announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, where TSS will provide support for the bank's commercial card program. Bank of the West will leverage TSS' industry-leading commercial card core processing platform, along with card and statement production, risk management tools, and customer service support.

Triangle Capital

On Monday, shares in Raleigh, North Carolina-based Triangle Capital Corp. recorded a trading volume of 257,902 shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.26%, ending the day at $11.59. The Company's shares have advanced 4.13% in the past month and 7.31% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.78%. Furthermore, shares of Triangle Capital, which specializes in private equity and mezzanine investments, have an RSI of 49.39.

On April 04th, 2018, Triangle Capital (TCAP) announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. ("BSP") under which TCAP will sell its December 31st, 2017 investment portfolio to funds advised by BSP for $981.2 million in cash. Simultaneously, TCAP entered into a stock purchase and transaction agreement with Barings LLC, through which the latter will become the investment adviser to TCAP in exchange for a payment by Barings of $85.0 million, or $1.78 per share, directly to TCAP shareholders.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Raymond James downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Underperform'.

Visa

San Francisco, California headquartered Visa Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.69% higher at $126.88 with a total trading volume of 8.45 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.07% in the last month, 1.63% in the previous three months, and 39.09% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.17% and 12.71%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Visa, which operates as a payments technology company worldwide, have an RSI of 61.70.

On April 18th, 2018, Visa announced that on April 17th, 2018, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of class A common stock (determined in the case of class B and C common stock and series B and C convertible participating preferred stock on an as-converted basis), payable on June 05th, 2018, to all holders of record as of May 18th, 2018.

Yirendai

Shares in Beijing, China-based Yirendai Ltd ended yesterday's session 0.31% higher at $35.27. The stock recorded a trading volume of 304,021 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 46.21% over the past year. The stock is trading 8.48% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Yirendai, which operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in China, have an RSI of 40.87.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Deutsche Bank initiated a 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock.

