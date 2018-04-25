This Morning's Technical Outlook on Farm & Construction Machinery Stocks -- CNH Industrial, Deere, Terex, and Manitowoc

CNH Industrial

London, the UK headquartered CNH Industrial N.V.'s shares dropped 3.17%, closing Tuesday's trading session at $11.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.93 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.09 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.31% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.20% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of CNH Industrial, which designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.48.

On April 17th, 2018, CNH Industrial announced that its financial results for Q1 2018 will be released on April 27th, 2018. A live audio webcast of the quarterly conference call will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT that same day. Get the full research report on CNHI for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CNHI

Deere

On Tuesday, shares in Moline, Illinois headquartered Deere & Co. recorded a trading volume of 5.17 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 2.69 million shares. The stock plummeted 5.43%, ending the day at $138.11. The Company's shares have advanced 25.27% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 3.01%. Furthermore, shares of Deere, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide, have an RSI of 32.68. DE's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DE

Terex

Westport, Connecticut-based Terex Corp.'s stock finished the day 7.26% lower at $36.64. A total volume of 2.27 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.66 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.20% in the last month and 10.73% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.24%. Additionally, shares of Terex, which manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide, have an RSI of 39.09.

On April 10th, 2018, Terex announced that it has increased the size of the revolving credit facility under its Credit Agreement from $450 million to $600 million.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm Seaport Global Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy', with a target price of $46 per share. Register for your free research report on TEX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TEX

Manitowoc

Shares in Manitowoc, Wisconsin headquartered The Manitowoc Co. Inc. ended yesterday's session 9.88% lower at $25.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 759,706 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 719,240 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.83% over the past year. The stock is trading 12.72% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Manitowoc, which provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 32.62. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on MTW available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MTW

