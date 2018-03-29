This Morning's Technical Outlook on General Building Materials Stocks -- Ply Gem, AMN Healthcare Services, Beacon Roofing Supply, and BMC Stock

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Ply Gem Holdings

Cary, North Carolina headquartered Ply Gem Holdings Inc's stock finished Wednesday's session 0.23% higher at $21.65. A total volume of 657,133 million shares was traded, which was above its three months average volume of 594.84 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.34% over the previous three months and 13.05% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.65% and 20.11%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Ply Gem, which manufactures and sells residential and commercial building products in the US and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 75.13. Get the full research report on PGEM for free by clicking below at:

AMN Healthcare Services

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered AMN Healthcare Services Inc. ended at $57.00, down 0.61% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 362,472 shares. The Company's shares have gained 16.80% over the previous three months and 38.01% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.29% and 26.16%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the US, have an RSI of 46.20. AMN's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at:

Beacon Roofing Supply

Herndon, Virginia headquartered Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.49% lower at $52.87 with a total trading volume of 686,980 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.73% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.42%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers, have an RSI of 41.48. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on BECN at:

BMC Stock Holdings

On Wednesday, shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered BMC Stock Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 520,575 shares. The stock finished the day 1.76% lower at $19.50. The Company's shares have advanced 2.63% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.65%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the US, have an RSI of 42.48. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on BMCH at:

