This Morning's Technical Outlook on Generic Drugs Stocks -- Fibrocell Science, Galectin Therapeutics, Lannett, and Mallinckrodt

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on FCSC, GALT, LCI, and MNK which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com revisits the Generic Drugs market, which can be segmented into biosimilars, simple generic, and super generic. In this morning's lineup are the following stocks: Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC), Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), Lannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: LCI), and Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Fibrocell Science

Exton, Pennsylvania-based Fibrocell Science Inc.'s shares declined 3.11%, closing Tuesday's trading session at $0.62. The stock recorded a trading volume of 108,819 shares. The Company's shares are trading 0.20% above their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Fibrocell Science, which focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.95.

On April 10th, 2018, Fibrocell Science announced that John Maslowski, President and CEO, will present at the 2018 World Orphan Drug Congress USA on April 25th, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. EDT in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Get the full research report on FCSC for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FCSC

Galectin Therapeutics

On Tuesday, shares in Norcross, Georgia-based Galectin Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.01 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 544,180 shares. The stock declined 3.35%, ending the day at $3.46. The Company's shares have advanced 11.97% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 11.38%. Furthermore, shares of Galectin Therapeutics, which engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer, have an RSI of 37.27.

On March 29th, 2018, Galectin Therapeutics reported its financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2017. Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the year was $17.5 million; R&D expense was $11.7 million; and G&A expense was $4.5 million. As of December 31st, 2017, the Company had $3.1 million of cash and cash equivalents. GALT's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GALT

Lannett

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Lannett Co. Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.59% higher at $17.00 with a total trading volume of 406,505 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.19% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.96%. Additionally, shares of Lannett, which develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the US, have an RSI of 58.10.

On March 23rd, 2018, Lannett announced the appointment of Grant Brock as VP operations, effective last February 2018. The Company also announced the appointment of Alicia Evolga as VP of marketing, effective April 02nd, 2018. Register for your free research report on LCI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LCI

Mallinckrodt

Shares in Staines-Upon-Thames, the UK-based Mallinckrodt PLC ended yesterday's session 0.79% higher at $13.97. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.11 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 10.67% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Mallinckrodt, which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, Middle-Eastern, African, and Asia/Pacific regions, have an RSI of 41.54.

On April 04th, 2018, Mallinckrodt announced that Angus Russell will succeed Melvin Booth as non-executive chairman of the Company's Board of Directors when Mr. Booth retires from the Board in May 2018. The Company also announced the planned retirement of Diane Gulyas from its Board in May 2018. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on MNK available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MNK

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-generic-drugs-stocks----fibrocell-science-galectin-therapeutics-lannett-and-mallinckrodt-300632012.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities