This Morning's Technical Outlook on Independent Oil & Gas Stocks -- Southwestern Energy, Enterprise Products Partners, Apache, and WPX Energy

Southwestern Energy

Texas-based Southwestern Energy Co.'s shares dropped 5.25%, closing Wednesday's trading session at $5.41. The stock recorded a trading volume of 30.50 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 18.04 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 7.73% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Southwestern Energy have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.23.

On December 18th, 2017, Southwestern Energy announced that an authorized committee of its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $15.625 per share on the Company's 6.25% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 16th, 2018, to holders of record on January 01st, 2018. As of 5:00 p.m. New York Time on January 12th, 2018, each share of the Series B Preferred Stock will automatically convert into 43.4782 common shares, entitling the holders of depositary shares to receive 2.17391 shares of common stock per depositary share, subject to adjustment. Get the full research report on SWN for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SWN

Enterprise Products Partners

On Wednesday, shares in Texas-based Enterprise Products Partners L.P. recorded a trading volume of 4.75 million shares. The stock rose 1.14%, ending the day at $28.35. The Company's shares have advanced 13.67% in the past month, 6.98% in the previous three months, and 5.63% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.62% and 7.60%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 77.95.

On January 08th, 2018, Enterprise Products Partners announced plans to expand the Partnership's butane isomerization facility at its complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas. This expansion is supported by long-term agreements to provide butane isomerization, storage, and pipeline services, including a 20-year, 35,000-barrel-per-day ("BPD") fee-based, tolling agreement. The Partnership is currently evaluating two options to expand its butane isomerization facilities that would add up to 30,000 BPD of incremental capacity. EPD's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EPD

Apache

Texas-based Apache Corp.'s stock finished the day 1.26% lower at $43.99. A total volume of 3.55 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 3.51 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.08% in the last month and 3.60% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.11%. Additionally, shares of Apache have an RSI of 52.04.

On January 09th, 2018, Apache announced that it will release Q4 and year-end results on February 22nd, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. CT. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. CT that same day to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast and available on the Company's website. Register for your free research report on APA at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=APA

WPX Energy

Shares in Oklahoma headquartered WPX Energy Inc. ended yesterday's session 0.91% higher at $14.40. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.82 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.54% in the last month, 31.51% over the previous three months, and 3.45% over the past year. The stock is trading 12.19% and 26.55% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of WPX Energy have an RSI of 64.34.

On December 14th, 2017, WPX Energy announced plans to discuss its Q4 and full-year 2017 financial and operations results during a webcast on February 22nd, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. CEO Rick Muncrief, COO Clay Gaspar, and CFO Kevin Vann will discuss the Company's performance. The slides for the event will be posted on February 21st, 2018, at 4:15 p.m. ET on the Company's website. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on WPX available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WPX

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-independent-oil--gas-stocks----southwestern-energy-enterprise-products-partners-apache-and-wpx-energy-300581304.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

