This Morning's Technical Outlook on Insurance Stocks -- W.R. Berkley, Warrior Met Coal, WMIH, and XL Group

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on WRB, HCC, WMIH, and XL which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning's research on WallStEquities.com is focused on the Property and Casualty Insurance space, which includes the insurance of personal property (cars or homes) and liability (personal or professional). Under review this morning are the following stocks: W. R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB), Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC), WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ: WMIH), and XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

W.R. Berkley

Greenwich, Connecticut-based W.R. Berkley Corp.'s shares gained slightly by 0.53%, closing Tuesday's trading session at $72.65. The stock recorded a trading volume of 435,591 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 419,000 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.92% in the last month, 5.14% over the previous three months, and 7.43% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.60% above its 50-day moving average and 5.60% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of W.R. Berkley, which operates as a commercial lines writer in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.67.

On March 15th, 2018, W.R. Berkley announced that it will release its Q1 2018 earnings after the market closes on April 24th, 2018. The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss its earnings and other information. A live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Company's website. Get the full research report on WRB for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WRB

Warrior Met Coal

On Tuesday, shares in Brookwood, Alabama headquartered Warrior Met Coal Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.56 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 781,530 shares. The stock jumped 6.27%, ending the day at $30.50. The Company's shares have advanced 4.31% in the past month and 10.79% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.76% and 47.92%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry, have an RSI of 57.86.

On April 03rd, 2018, Warrior Met Coal announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of approximately $6.53 per share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share. The special dividend, totaling an aggregate payment of $350 million, will be paid on April 20th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 13th, 2018. HCC's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HCC

WMIH

Seattle, Washington headquartered WMIH Corp.'s stock finished the day 4.35% higher at $1.44 with a total trading volume of 637,995 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.41% in the last month and 56.90% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 16.43% and 36.54%, respectively. Additionally, shares of WMIH, which engages in reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance in runoff mode, have an RSI of 64.56. Register for your free research report on WMIH at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WMIH

XL Group

Shares in Hamilton, Bermuda headquartered XL Group Ltd ended yesterday's session 0.25% higher at $55.39. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.53 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 60.74% over the previous three months and 39.10% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.94% and 31.10% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of XL Group, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide, have an RSI of 73.15.

On March 28th, 2018, XL Catlin, the global brand used by XL Group's insurance and reinsurance companies, announced that it has promoted Melissa McDermott to Head of Pricing for Global Lines. In her new role, Ms. McDermott will be responsible for driving portfolio and technical excellence across the Global Lines portfolio. As part of this role, she will sit on the pricing leadership team as well as the Global Lines leadership team.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Barclays downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Equal Weight' while revising its previous target price from $50 a share to $58 a share. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on XL is available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=XL

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-insurance-stocks----wr-berkley-warrior-met-coal-wmih-and-xl-group-300627925.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities