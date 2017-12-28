This Morning's Technical Outlook on Machinery Stocks -- Colfax, 3M, Cummins, and Milacron

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Colfax

On Wednesday, shares in Annapolis Junction, Maryland headquartered Colfax Corporation recorded a trading volume of 434,866 shares. The stock ended at $39.42, rising 0.31% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 9.71% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.43%. Furthermore, shares of Colfax, which provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.97.

On December 11th, 2017, Colfax announced that it completed the sale of its Fluid Handling business to CIRCOR International, Inc. ("CIRCOR") for aggregate consideration of approximately $863 million. Consideration includes $542 million of cash, 3.3 million shares of CIRCOR common stock valued as of the close of trading on December 08th, 2017, and the assumption of certain net pension liabilities.

3M

St. Paul, Minnesota headquartered 3M Company's stock finished yesterday's session 0.32% higher at $236.20. A total volume of 970,498 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 12.76% over the previous three months, 32.01% in the last twelve months, and 32.27% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.57% and 12.14%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of 3M, which operates as a diversified technology company worldwide, have an RSI of 48.69.

On December 11th, 2017, 3M Co. (MMM) announced that it has entered into agreements related to the sale of substantially all of the Company's Communication Markets Division to Corning Incorporated for $900 million, subject to closing and other adjustments. This business consists of optical fiber and copper passive connectivity solutions for the Telecommunications industry, including MMM's xDSL, FTTx, and structured cabling solutions, and, in certain countries, telecommunications system integration services. This business has annual global sales of approximately $400 million.

Cummins

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Columbus, Indiana headquartered Cummins Inc. saw a rise of 0.06%, ending the day at $176.24. The stock recorded a trading volume of 655,055 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 27.64% over the last twelve months and 28.95% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.36% and 8.98%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Cummins have an RSI of 64.03.

On December 20th, 2017, Cummins announced the new RS125 and RS150 models in the QuietConnect series, now ranging from 13 kW up to 150 kW to back up larger homes and small businesses, including dental and medical offices, grocery stores, gas stations, and strip malls. The 125 kW and 150 kW models will be released in the beginning of January 2018.

Milacron Holdings

Cincinnati, Ohio headquartered Milacron Holdings Corp.'s shares ended the day 1.43% higher at $19.20 with a total trading volume of 722,619 shares, which was above their three months average of 650.45 thousand shares. The stock has gained 11.05% in the last month and 14.42% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.92% and 9.15%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Milacron have an RSI of 73.31.

On December 13th, 2017, Milacron announced that it has recently expanded its very popular Injection Molding Machine Quick Delivery Program (QDP) to include the European market with deliveries in as little as two weeks, equaling its delivery times in the Americas - an industry-leading delivery achievement. The QDP has been a successful program for the Company in the Americas since 2015.

