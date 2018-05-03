This Morning's Technical Outlook on Machinery Stocks -- Eaton, Ingersoll-Rand, ITT Inc., and Milacron

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Eaton

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton Corp. PLC's shares declined 1.41%, closing Wednesday's trading session at $72.82. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.53 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 3.13 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.88% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Eaton, which operates as a power management company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.02.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On April 24th, 2018, Eaton's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on May 18th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 04th, 2018.

Ingersoll-Rand

On Wednesday, shares in Swords, Ireland headquartered Ingersoll-Rand PLC recorded a trading volume of 2.30 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.93 million shares. The stock declined slightly by 0.83%, ending the day at $85.22. The Company's shares have advanced 0.88% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.30%. Furthermore, shares of Ingersoll-Rand, which designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products, have an RSI of 51.28.

On April 25th, 2018, Ingersoll-Rand reported its Q1 2018 results. Bookings for the quarter were $3,909 million, net revenues were $3,385 million, and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.51. Cash flow from continuing operating activities for Q1 2018 was ($46) million, consistent with the Company's expectations and normal business seasonality.

ITT Inc.

White Plains, New York headquartered ITT Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.14% higher at $49.06. A total volume of 835,439 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 605,210 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.62% in the last month and 16.81% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.01%. Additionally, shares of ITT Inc., which manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide, have an RSI of 42.69.

On April 20th, 2018, ITT Inc. announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results on May 04th, 2018, at 6:45 a.m. ET. Senior management will review the Company's financial and operating results, comment on current conditions, and answer questions during an investor briefing at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Company's investors website.

Milacron Holdings

Shares in Cincinnati, Ohio headquartered Milacron Holdings Corp. ended yesterday's session 1.43% lower at $17.89. The stock recorded a trading volume of 746,531 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 518,400 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.46% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.33% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Milacron, which manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 28.18.

On April 26th, 2018, Milacron announced its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018. Sales for Q1 2018 were $310.4 million, operating earnings were $23.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $55.4 million. Net earnings for the quarter totaled $5.9 million, and adjusted net income totaled $28.4 million.

