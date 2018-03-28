This Morning's Technical Outlook on Medical Equipment Stocks -- Boston Scientific, Hologic, Intuitive Surgical, and Invacare

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BSX, HOLX, ISRG, and IVC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com revisits the Medical Appliances and Equipment industry, which includes companies that are engaged in the manufacture of medical instruments such as dental and surgical appliances. Four stocks have been selected for review this morning, and they are: Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Invacare Corp. (NYSE: IVC). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Marlborough, Massachusetts headquartered Boston Scientific Corp.'s shares declined slightly by 0.81%, closing Tuesday's trading session at $27.03. The stock recorded a trading volume of 8.73 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 8.09 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.69% over the previous three months and 9.97% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.06% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Boston Scientific, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.38.

On March 21st, 2018, Boston Scientific announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NxThera, a privately-held company based in Maple Grove, Minnesota. The transaction consists of an upfront cash payment of $306 million and up to an additional $100 million in potential commercial milestone payments over the next four years.

On Tuesday, shares in Marlborough, Massachusetts headquartered Hologic Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.42 million shares. The stock declined slightly by 0.11%, ending the day at $37.63. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.05%. Furthermore, shares of Hologic, which develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the US, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and internationally, have an RSI of 36.20.

On March 02nd, 2018, Hologic and Royal Philips (PHG) announced a global partnership agreement to offer care professionals integrated solutions comprising diagnostic imaging modalities, advanced informatics, and services for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the world. The collaboration combines Hologic's innovative mammography technologies and PHG's leading portfolio of ultrasound, MRI, CT, and X-ray systems, advanced informatics, and broad range of services.

Sunnyvale, California headquartered Intuitive Surgical Inc.'s stock finished the day 2.38% lower at $405.22 with a total trading volume of 648,537 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.58% in the previous three months and 58.43% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 10.23%. Additionally, shares of Intuitive Surgical, which designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories, have an RSI of 38.91.

On March 05th, 2018, Intuitive Surgical has named Phil Bradshaw as its first General Manager in the UK and Ireland. Mr. Bradshaw will direct business strategy and operations for the Company in these countries.

Shares in Elyria, Ohio headquartered Invacare Corp. ended yesterday's session 3.11% lower at $17.15. The stock recorded a trading volume of 559,974 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 397,880 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.88% over the previous three months and 45.34% over the past year. The stock is trading 9.03% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Invacare, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide, have an RSI of 42.97.

